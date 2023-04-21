100 Years Ago
April 21, 1923
An operetta, entitled “The Stolen Flower Queen,” and a concert by the combined musical organizations of Frederick high school, will be given at the City Opera House next Friday evening for the benefit of the local high school The players taking part in the rendition of the operetta are all boy and girl students at Frederick high school and include Grace Harp and Flower Queen and Edgar Palmer as King of the Weeds.
Frederick’s street improvement program, discussed on Friday at a lengthy conference held by John N. Mackall, chairman of the State Roads Commission, Mayor Lloyd C. Culler and members of the Board of Aldermen, the Chamber of Commerce and representatives of the Potomac Public Service Company, was temporarily “shelved” until engineers can make a survey of the road condition of the streets and water system, and submit estimates on a “repair program.”
The Middletown high school baseball team defeated the Thurmont high school nine in a game played in Thurmont Friday afternoon, by the score of 3 to 2. The batting of Leatherman and Boller for Thurmont, the fielding and base running of Amos Beachley and all-around playing of Baker for Middletown featured the contest.
50 Years Ago
April 21, 1973
An Urbana farmer attended the Frederick County Planning Commission’s hearings Thursday to protest two gigantic planned unit developers that would cover 1,254 acres of farmland with houses. “Why have all the boys left the farm?” asked James Montgomery of Ball Road. “There could still be productive farms there with farmers still on them. Prices ought to be higher than what they are for the farmer. That’s why these farms are available for developers,” Montgomery said.
For the past few weekends the Buffalo Bar in the Francis Scott Key Hotel has been the scene of food, drinks and movies. The movies range from full-length features to special shorts. Recently the weekend movies were devoted to a Laurel and Hardy festival. As the movies have gained popularity, the promoter and hotel manager have set their sights on more ambitious projects. This weekend, the Buffalo Bar will feature “Hotel” starring Rod Taylor, Karl Malden and Merle Oberon.
25 Years Ago
April 21, 1998
Emmitsburg’s plan to add middle school grades to its elementary school evaporated Monday night as a town official withdrew his community’s request. As members of the Frederick County Board of Education began discussing the proposal, town commissioners president Philip N. Postelle stood up and said he had the power to withdraw the town’s request. He then left the meeting.
The National Guard will be storming Middletown High School after a mother engineered an effort to get the school a new baseball diamond. Susan Stepnick enlisted the help of the 121st Engineering Battalion of the Maryland National Guard to grade a hilly patch of the campus as a training exercise. The Board of Education approved the plan and work is planned for the summer of 1999. Middletown High’s baseball team has been playing games at the community park next door.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
