100 Years Ago
April 23, 1923
Eight forest fires were discovered by the "lookouts" at Qui Rauk tower, near Pen-Mar and Foxville Sunday — five in Frederick and Washington counties and three across the line in Pennsylvania. Four of the fires were in this county and in the aggregate burned over 500 acres of land. All of the fires were gotten under control during the day. The county fires were in the mountains near Thurmont, near Foxville and along the headwaters of Fishing creek, a short distance from the city watershed. While the origin is ujnknown all are supposed to have been the work of incendiaries.
The first coal will be loaded for shipment over the C&O canal from Cumberland to Georgetown on May 7, according to word received by canal boatmen at Williamsport, who were instructed to have their boats in Cumberland on that date. The reopening of the canal, which was in doubt until recently, will give added impetus to the movement of coal from the Cumberland fields and will help solve the fuel situation for many Washington firms as well as for government power houses.
Miss Margaret McCullen and Geo. A. Reynolds, playing leading roles in the local movie being "shot" in this city, Saturday appeared in the first scenes of "Within the Gates of Frederick." The opening scenes of the photoplay included Miss McCullen and Mr. Reynolds, Mayor Lloyd C. Culler and Col. D. John Markey, president of the Chamber of Commerce, and was taken in front of the City Opera House. A large crowd witnessed the making of the first part of the motion picture.
50 Years Ago
April 23, 1973
EL PASO, Tex. (AP) — Forty-four cars of a 104-car Southern Pacific freight train were derailed Sunday night about 50 miles east of El Paso at a point called McNary's Pass, rail officials said. An SP spokesman said 20 of the derailed cars burned and "set fire to the desert." A witness said flaming acid was flowing from ruptured chemical cars. The SP spokesman in El Paso theorized that rough tracks caused some of the chemical cars to explode, causing the massive derailment.
The Baltimore-Central Maryland League for Crippled Children and Adults is now accepting applications for this season's camping for handicapped children at Camp Greentop. Located in the Catoctin Mountains near Thurmont, Greentop was the first summer resident camp for crippled children in the United States and is leased from the National Park Service.
25 Years Ago
April 23, 1998
Frederick County is expected to end the fiscal year with a $6 million surplus, and at least one commissioner wants to use the extra money to reduce the property tax rate.
It may soon be illegal to bite a police dog in Frederick. After hearing a proposal Wednesday to amend a city ordinance prohibiting the harassment or injuring of police dogs, Mayor Jim Grimes and the aldermen seemed sold on protecting man's best friend. They directed Anne Rollins, city deputy attorney, to draft an ordinance reflecting their concerns.
Fort Detrick will not have the necessary space for a proposed joint air traffic control center for the Washington region's four major airports, a Detrick official said Wednesday, essentially eliminating the chance that the project will be located in Frederick County. The project, which has received congressional approval, would consolidate the radar tracking facilities, called TRACON, at Reagan National, Dulles, Baltimore-Washington International and Andrews Air Force Base into one central location, said Jim Powers, an FAA spokesman.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.