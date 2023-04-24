100 Years Ago
April 24, 1923
Artimus A. Winters, the world’s highest paid food expert, will hold a demonstration at Garber’s, West Patrick street store, on Wednesday afternoon. This extraordinary baker, who has been called the “Caruso of the Oven,” is able to command a salary of $175 for two hours’ work. Mr. Winters claims to have 16,000 recipes on the tip of his tongue, many of which, he declares, are worth $1,000. He says his finest cakes can be cut as soon as they are taken from the oven without hurting the quality of the grain.
At a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen Monday night a motion was issued to widen Market street “from South to Fifth street, provided the city got the new street the width to be determined by the Board of Aldermen.” H. Noel Haller stated that Market street always has been and always will be the business thoroughfare of the city. He pointed out that under present conditions street cars and automobiles were unable to pass at certain times.
50 Years Ago
April 24, 1973
WASHINGTON — Senate sources said Monday investigators have evidence there was an elaborate White House effort to cover up high level involvement in the Watergate affair. The evidence indicates presidential aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman were among the participants, the sources said.
Favorable action to locate a four-tier, 400 car parking garage behind City Hall is expected to be proposed at Thursday night’s meeting of the mayor and board of aldermen. However serious problems were aired concerning the future of the building at 19 E. Church St. The city has agreed with Mrs. Ransom Lewis, former owner of the Tower Apartments and present owner and resident of 19 E. Church St., to allow her a life-time residence in that structure. Thus, the city would not be able to acquire the site at number 19 for use as part of the garage during her life-time.
25 Years Ago
April 24, 1998
County treasurer Lois Filby is making her list and checking it twice and finding more than 1,000 county properties with overdue taxes. This year property owners owe back taxes on 1,174 properties. That’s 124 more than last year.
State school construction officials probably would give little support to an addition in the north end of Frederick County because of excess capacity at three schools, the Board of Education heard Thursday. Projections show that the four northernmost elementary schools would be over capacity by 137 students when school opens in 2004. Therefore, the state probably would pay its share of a project that supplied those 137 seats. But the trouble is that projections also show Thurmont Elementary would have 844 students for 2004, for a school rated to hold 586, a shortage of 258 seats. The board wrestled with those statistics as it weighed arguments concerning a plan to shift about 100 Thurmont Elementary students to three other schools to relieve overcrowding.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
