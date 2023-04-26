100 Years Ago
April 26, 1923
100 Years Ago
April 26, 1923
A pall of smoke from one of the worst fires in the history of Frederick county hung over Frederick city and county Wednesday night. Fanned by a heavy gale the fire is sweeping along the eastern slope of the Catoctin Mountains and practically from Yellow Springs to Thurmont is affected. The fire, which broke out on Sunday evening, and which has flared up a-fresh in unexpected places at least a dozen times since, was beyond all control Wednesday afternoon. Several hundred men, the number estimated at 500, are at the fire scene.
“A tree may make a million matches but one match can destroy a million trees. As a match cannot think with its head, one must think for the match.” Signs bearing the words above are to be posted conspicuously throughout the state in an effort to prevent destruction of trees by fire. Sunday and Monday there were forest fires in every county except Howard.
50 Years Ago
April 26, 1973
Upward of 350 Frederick County Republicans and guests tallied up the positive side of the Nixon administration ledger last night at the GOP Club’s annual dinner at Peter Pan Inn. And one of the most important entries spelled out by both U.S. Senator Charles McC. Mathias and the principal speaker, Dr. Roger Egeberg, presidential advisor on health matters, was the conversion of Fort Detrick to health research in general and cancer research in particular.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present revised plans for the Sixes Bridge Dam to the public Friday night at Catoctin High School. Pressure to approve the 10-year-old plan is mounting this year with predictions from the Corps that Frederick Countians will be rationing water within the next 10 years. Even if the dam were begun today, it could not be completed for 12 years, a spokesman for the Corps told the county commissioners this month. Estimated to cost $35,372,000, the 73-foot high dam will impound 5,850 acres of water along the Monocacy in Frederick and Carroll counties and southern Pennsylvania.
25 Years Ago
April 26, 1998
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
