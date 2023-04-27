100 Years Ago
April 27, 1923
State Game Warden E. Lee Le Compte declared Thursday that he was afraid hundreds of young game birds and young animals had perished in the various forest fires which have been sweeping over the forests of the state. He explained that the elder birds and animals can usually take care of themselves but that the damage is done where nests with young birds and eggs are destroyed, while young rabbits are literally roasted alive in their burrows. The mother rabbits, he said, are very often trapped this way and are killed by heat from the flames.
Thrills come thick and fast in the filming of “Within the Gates of Frederick,” the local photoplay now in course of production by the Pash Film Company. Thursday the climax of the love theme that runs through the picture was staged at the Evangelical Reformed church, where the wedding scene was filmed. Other “shots” that were taken yesterday were filmed at Rose Hill Manor. On Thursday evening a number of scenes were “shot” at The News-Post plant. The story of the big robbery was shown being made into news matter, being set up on a linotype and finally the big press was “shot” in action. After editing, the initial showing will be a May 2 matinee at the City Opera House.
50 Years Ago
April 27, 1973
While some Maryland officials say gasoline supplies in Maryland are not limited, many Frederick stations have felt the pinch of what suppliers are terming a “severe gas shortage.” Few of the independent dealers really believe that there actually is a gas shortage. “The big companies are just trying to push the little independents out of business so they can set their own rates,” one jobber told the News-Post Wednesday, echoing similar comments made by others.
Phase II approval for “The Village,” a new Planned Unit Development in Walkersville, was granted with conditions Thursday night by the Walkersville Planning and Zoning Commission. The Village is scheduled to house 750 person in 220 dwelling units.
25 Years Ago
April 27, 1998
Frederick County doesn’t believe in letting its history languish in dusty books or quiet libraries. Instead, it’s trotted out and made lively. Saturday night, the ballroom at the FSK Holiday Inn was a blast from the past as partygoers paid tribute to an 1824 ball given in honor of the Marquis de Lafayette when the French general visited Frederick. The 1998 version of Lafayette’s ball was sponsored by the Historical Society of Frederick County and was part of a year-long parade of events associated with the 250th anniversary of the founding of Frederick County.
Community policing is a concept embraced by law enforcement recently, but usually it just concentrates on what the police can do. This past weekend in Frederick, however, 30 members of the community and 10 police officers sat down and discussed improvements to their relationship, looking at what can be done together. “This is a first in the country,” Frederick Police Chief Ray Raffensberger said Saturday, the second day of the symposium run by the Community Policing Consortium.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
