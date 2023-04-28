100 Years Ago
April 28, 1923
A boycott movement against sugar profiteers is under way in several cities of the country, and contemplated by housewives organizations in other sections. Women in 11 large centers are taking action to lower the cost. Their activities are shown all over the country. In Baltimore the State Federation of Women’s clubs adopted a resolution urging boycott until price of sugar and sweets returns to normal.
Another dangerous forest fire broke out late Friday afternoon in South Mountain, west of Burkittsville, a short distance from Gapland. It was stated that the fire was four miles wide and was working down the Washington county side of the mountain.
The big fire in the Catoctin mountain west of this city, which burned over approximately 8,000 acres of land and which was checked Thursday night, broke out afresh along Fishing creek Friday afternoon. Later, this fire was reported to be sweeping along the city watershed property adjoining Fishing creek.
50 Years Ago
April 28, 1973
Sunday at 8 a.m. some 2,000 men, women and children gathered at the Frederick Shopping Center — rain or shine — will start off on the Big Walk, the March of Dimes Walkathon, and join in a community-wide “fun thing” for 25 miles on a course that will bring them back to the shopping center. Frederick will be one of hundreds of communities in Maryland and throughout the nation joining in the Walkathon to help the National Foundation March of Dimes (victor over polio — with your dimes) PREVENT birth defects and to aid those children already afflicted.
Frederick Countians leveled their wits against Washington, D.C., and its growing demand for water Friday night in almost unanimous opposition to the Sixes Bridge Dam project. More than 400 citizens from Carroll and Frederick counties packed the Catoctin High School auditorium to hear and comment on the Army Corps of Engineers revised plans for the 10-year-old project. Farmers, environmentalists and scientists questioned the Corps statistics, the need for water, the recreation value of the 5,000-acre reservoir and the need to displace more than 70 Monocacy Valley families.
25 Years Ago
April 28, 1998
Carroll County residents will go to the polls Saturday to decide whether to replace their three-member board of county commissioners with an elected county executive and county council, and a favorable vote could prompt a renewed drive for charter government in Frederick County. Frederick last took up the issue of charter government in 1991, and voters defeated the proposed change in a special election by a 3-1 margin. Carroll voters also handily defeated a proposed change in 1992.
Robert J. Swann is a pilot for United Airlines and set the world speed record for a flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil, to Miami, Florida, on Oct. 18, 1997. He flew a Boeing 777 and completed the journey in 7 hours and 19 minutes at a speed of 558.25 mph.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
