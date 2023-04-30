100 Years Ago
April 30, 1923
The next few years will see Frederick, the heart of Maryland, linked to Washington, the National Capital, by three modern state highways. These three highways follow three separate distinct routes, each traversing rich agricultural areas and offer the automobilists all that may be desired in scenic beauty for along all these routes from Frederick city to Washington mother nature has amply provided picturesque surroundings.
Mrs. Marion C. Bell, expert in household management, University of Maryland, delivered an address on "Choice and Care of Kitchen Equipment" before representatives of the Women's Club of the county at the Courthouse Saturday afternoon. Mrs. Bell referred to time and labor-saving equipment and the kind of cleaning materials best adapted for kitchen use. At the conclusion of her remarks, Dr. Huffman, a veterinarian of Hagerstown, delivered an address on hog cholera. He advised against the use of garbage as food for hogs especially if the garbage contained particles of meats.
50 Years Ago
April 30, 1973
Upwards of a thousand persons gathered in Union Bridge Sunday afternoon to officially welcome home ex-POW Sgt. Eddie Drabic. The entire town was decked out with American flags and signs reading "Welcome Home, Eddie" in honor of the occasion which comes about one month from the date when Drabic, a prisoner for more than four years, was released by the Viet Cong.
Author Michael Jacobson says Americans are poisoning themselves with "junk food," and what good food they do eat is often ruined by untested and possibly lethal food additives. He is the author of a recently released book entitled "The Eater's Digest, the Consumer's Factbook of Food Additives." He spoke Saturday to the Friends of Hood College Library at their 25th annual luncheon meeting.
25 Years Ago
April 30, 1998
No matter which way the vote goes in a November referendum on an elected school board, Frederick County residents are likely to see significant changes in who is selected to serve on the Board of Education. Now, the seven members are appointed by the governor after being nominated by the Democratic and Republican central committees. The referendum will be on a proposal to let voters choose who sits on the board.
Two Frederick County high school students have received state recognition for leadership roles in their schools and communities. Alison Dean of Linganore High and Justin Wiggs of Walkersville High received "Faces of the Future Award" from the Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday. Alison was honored for her work with safe and drug-free school. Justin was honored for Youth RISE.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
