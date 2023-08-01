100 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1923
Maryland towns and villages along both banks of the Patapsco river and its tributaries, some of them just outside of Baltimore, today were recovering from the flood which Monday night rushed down from the northwest and is believed to have caused more property damage than the flood of 1868, when 28 lives were lost in the vicinity of Ellicott City. Following a cloudburst and torrential rain that broke in the vicinity of Mount Airy late Monday afternoon, the flood waters swept down the valleys toward Baltimore, flooding hundreds of homes, forcing the occupants to flee for safety; carrying off hundreds of head of cattle and other livestock and causing great property damage.
Beef cattle purchasers of Frederick, Washington and Montgomery counties will hold a meeting at the Courthouse August 7 at 10 o’clock in the morning for the purpose of forming a pool to purchase cattle on the co-operative plan. Last year farmers of these counties purchased 43 carloads of cattle on the co-operative plan.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1973
A free dance at the Frederick County Square Shopping Mall drew a huge crowd Tuesday night estimated at well over 1,000 persons. The dancers, mostly teenagers, clogged the mall to dance and listen to the Jokers Wild, a popular local rock and roll band, and to roam the mall, doing more window shopping than buying. The smoke-filled mall was throbbing by 10:30 p.m. with booming music like “Smoke on the Water,” recently picked as most popular pop song in Frederick.
The County Commissioners heard the final testimony on the Urbana Estates planned unit development Tuesday proposed along Maryland Route 80 north of the town. If approved, the proposed 658-acre, 4,750-unit development would adjoin the 4,650-unit Leisure Village PUD the Commissioners okayed earlier that morning. But unlike Leisure Village, Urbana Estates was not recommended for approval by the county Planning Commission at its hearing last spring. The planners decided that Urbana Estates, with its projected 15,000 people and 3,000 school-age children, would overload public facilities and have poor road access until area highways are upgraded.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1998
More than 700 travel-weary but high-spirited cyclists rolled into Frederick on Friday. It was their last overnight stop of a seven-week, 3,200-mile, coast-to-coast journey designed to raise awareness for the American Lung Association’s fight against lung disease. They are part of GTE’s first Big Ride Across America, the largest cross-country bicycling event in history, said Anna Hysell, event media coordinator. Each rider is committed to raising a minimum of $6,000 in pledges in order to participate in the Big Ride.
The National Museum of Civil War Medicine will move into temporary housing for more than 10 months when its $2 million renovation begins this winter, according to Dr. Gordon Drammann, chairman of the museum’s board, who kicked off the sixth annual conference on Civil War Medicine at Hood College Friday with a “state of the museum speech.”
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
