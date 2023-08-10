100 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1923
Frederick city and county people, who bought stock of the Co-operative Drug Company, a Delaware corporation, and with a store in this city, may lose their entire holdings, estimated at $100,000 to $250,000. Upwards of 500 local residents, it is understood,, are owners of the stock.
An open air memorial service in honor of President Warren G. Harding will be held in the Memorial Park at Thurmont tomorrow evening. The principal address of the evening will be delivered by Governor Albert C. Ritchie. Governor Ritchie, who will deliver the principal address at the picnic at Rocky Ridge in the afternoon, will go to Thurmont in the evening to deliver the memorial address.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1973
Lack of mortgage money for financing residential properties in Frederick County has severely curtailed sales of houses in the local area. Both Realtors and bankers have confirmed that business in home sales in the past two to three weeks is definitely off. And there seems no improvement in the foreseeable future. Main reason for the lack of mortgage money is that the maximum interest which can be charged an individual homeowner in Maryland for a mortgage is eight percent per year, while the prime rate has reached nine percent.
Scarce beef and high priced chicken and pork have turned shoppers and grocers to lunch meat, TV dinners, ox tails and leftovers. Frederick grocery stores are suddenly putting tuna on sale and display and filling gapes in empty meat counters with canned ham and cheese.
A recently retired Frederick County teacher and guidance counselor announced Thursday his intention to seek the office of city alderman in the Republican primary. Claude R. DeLauter thus became only the second Republican candidate to enter the city alderman race.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1998
Sunday’s scene at Mount Olivet could be reproduced as a patriotic poster. About 1,500 people gathered around the bronze statue of Francis Scott Key pointing to Fort McHenry, and hands on hearts, sang all four stanzas of the song Mr. Key gave America, “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The crowd was there for the rededication of Key’s monument, the statue which stands over his and his wife’s grave.
Thirty-two players, ages 14 to 58, could be seen on their knees Saturday in Middletown vying for the 1998 Mason Cup in the game of marbles. The competition was created for those ineligible for the national championship in Wildwood, N.J., about two months ago. People came for the love of the game, the objective of which is to be the first person to knock 50 marbles out of a 10-foot diameter circle.
Sunday was hotter and muggier than the high temperature of 84 indicated as the heat index in Frederick climbed to 93 and humidity lingered near 80 percent. The record high for Sunday’s date is 95, set in 1988 and the record low is 52, set in 1989.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
