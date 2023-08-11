100 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1923
Frederick had its first glimpse Friday of General Henri Eugene Francis Gouraud, idol of France and “The Lion of the Aronite,” when he stopped over at the Francis Scott Key Hotel in the morning for a short time while en route to the Gettysburg battlefield. On his return he stopped again in the county, dining at Hotel Braddock, Braddock Heights. William B. Bennett, this city, who served during the World War in the French Army, Fourth Corps, under General Gouraud, greeted the general at Braddock Heights.
This city joined the Nation Friday in a farewell tribute to the late President, Warren G. Harding. Banks and many business houses were closed all day and from 3 o’clock in the afternoon there was a general suspension of business. Bells tolled and the chimes played the favorite hymn of the deceased Executive.
Farmers of Frederick county seem to be unanimously of the opinion that the boost in the price of corn has been of little benefit to the farmer and certainly has not compensated him for the loss occasioned by the drop in the price of wheat. They point to the fact that the boost came after most of the farmers had sold their corn and that as new corn commenced coming in the market commenced to fall.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1973
The low-flying jet plane seen over the Frederick area Friday morning was not really flying so low as many alarmed residents thought, according to Air Force spokesmen. State and city police, the Mayor’s Office and Ft. Detrick officials received numerous calls from frightened citizens in Frederick, Walkersville, Braddock Heights and other areas close to the city after the screaming jet was observed flying as one area resident put it, “too close for comfort” to the ground. Mack Magaha, public relations director at Ft. Detrick, told the News-Post that the plane, an RF-4-C photo reconnaissance jet, is based at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina and is doing aerial photography for the Vegetation Control Division at Ft. Detrick.
The old stone barn that caught fire near the Eaglehead Golf Course in Lake Linganore Thursday night just wouldn’t stay down and die. The barn which almost burned to the ground Thursday night, rekindled at about 3 p.m. Friday and for the second time in a 24-hour period the New Market Fire Company had to put it out. The barn was owned by J. William Brosius and was scheduled to be redesigned as an office building for the Lake Linganore housing development.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1998
Bell Atlantic workers in downtown Frederick said Monday they were prepared to man the picket line as long as necessary. The workers at the Bell Atlantic office on East Patrick Street have joined the 73,000 employees on strike from Maine to Virginia. The downtown office employs 10 workers. Strikers will take turns picketing. Workers are striking over a new three-year contract they say fails to offer job security.
WASHINGTON — Texans are not the only ones broiling this summer — the whole planet seems to be. According to figures released Monday, last month was the hottest ever, by half a degree, eclipsing July 1997 as record-holder. The administration has been focusing on the hot weather as a way of supporting its push for approval of the Kyoto Agreement. Under that agreement, countries agree to reduce their emissions of carbon dioxide and other so-called greenhouse gases. Many climate experts fear that these gasses are causing the Earth to increase its temperature. Not all scientists agree, however, with some contending the hot weather is just part of the normal cycles of climate.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.