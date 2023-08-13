100 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 1923
Ederbach, Germany — The man who was shot and killed by Grover C. Bergdoll, the American draft evader, has been identified as a Swiss, Karl Schmidt, of Luzerne, and the man wounded is said to be Roger Sperber, an American resident of Paris. Lt. Griffis, said to be an American, Eugene Nelson, supposed to be an American, and a Russian, who were seated in an automobile outside the hotel, in one of the rooms of which Bergdoll used his automatic pistol to save himself from being kidnapped, are under arrest. The local authorities assert that Bergdoll had been watched closely for several days by strangers living in his hotel.
Complaint has been made to the county authorities about what the complainants term a "reign of terror," in Petersville district, in the vicinity of Knoxville. Outbuildings on farms have been broken into and ransacked, chickens and hogs have been stolen, persons threatened with injury and quantities of "moonshine" liquor sold. It is said that the trouble has been caused by four of five men, whose names have been reported to the authorities.
Four men were evicted from the Francis Scott Key Hotel early on Sunday morning by Manager E.R. Sager for disorderly conduct. The arrest followed the firing of small dynamite crackers, thrown from the hotel windows early Sunday morning, exploding on the streets The noise aroused many guests and residents in the immediate neighborhood.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 1973
Some residents of nearby Carroll County dined in candlelight or by the late summer twilight Sunday night while Potomac Edison crews worked on power lines which were knocked down earlier Sunday afternoon when a small tornado ripped through Union Bridge. Potomac Edison also reported electrical problems in Detour, Rocky Ridge and Thurmont area near Kelbaugh Road.
Several thousand persons visited Brunswick this weekend for the fifth annual Brunswick-Potomac River Festival. They came from as far away as Florida, Washington state, Arizona, New York, Massachusetts, Texas and even Puerto Rico and France. One of the drawing cards of the Festival were the train rides furnished by the B&O Railroad. Festival officials estimated that well over a thousand people bought tickets to ride on the car it made available to take passengers from Brunswick to Harpers Ferry and down to Point of Rocks.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 1998
Health concerns kept the Frederick County Planning Commission from approving an Allegheny Power substation Wednesday., The commission voted in favor of a 30-day postponement to allow Allegheny Power to produce electromagnetic field studies to address concerns of EMF affecting residents health. The substation is proposed to be on Allegheny Power property on the east side of Mount Tabor Road near Milt Summers Road. The power company wants to build the substation to provide backup power to the Boonsboro, Middletown and Myersville area.
Traffic congestion and competition with the Frederick Fairgrounds topped the list of concerns the Frederick County Planning Commission had when reviewing plans for a new fairground at Hansonville Road on Wednesday. Frances Lynch, owner of the 140-acres called the Lynfield Farm, wants to build a fairground on 40 acres of their property. Ms. Lynch is the developer of the well-attended Maryland Christmas Show and Cabin Fever. Both are currently hosted at the Frederick Fairgrounds.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.