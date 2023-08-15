100 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 1923
About 100 automobiles, carrying between 400 and 500 persons, made up largely of family groups, on the fifth Michigan Automobile Tours, arrived in this city shortly after 6 o’clock Tuesday evening and went into camp at the Fair Grounds. Mayor Lloyd C. Culler welcomed the visitors in an address and a concert by the Methodist Sunday school band followed.
The work of replacing the old covered bridge over Tom’s creek, south of Emmitsburg, with a modern concrete structure, will be started today by a force of hands in the employ of B.F. Poffenberger, contractor. The completion of this bridge will eliminate a one-way bridge and a danger spot on the Emmitsburg state road.
Warm sultry weather will remain in the county for some days to come, according to the local weather observer. This king of killjoys predicts temperatures ranging 90 and over, will prevail today and for some days to come.
Marked improvement in appearance and comfort is apparent in the new line of Dodge Brothers Motor Cars, in the production of which the factory has been gathering momentum since July 1. While the basic characteristics of the familiar Dodge Brothers cars of recent days are still present, there is an air of distinctiveness that surpasses all previous efforts of this company to build a moderately priced car of commendable appearance as well as quality.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 1973
Frederick County shoppers can expect increased prices on everything from bread on the table to the table itself as President Nixon’s Phase IV economic policy gets underway this week. The new policy, effective last Sunday night, lifted the President’s 60-day freeze on every product except beef.
The New Market interchange should be open to traffic by the end of October and bridges over Md. 97 should be open within three week, Thomas G. Mohler, State Highway Administration district engineer predicted Tuesday. He also said the contractor working on the Mt. Airy project hopes to have traffic on a relocated Md. 27 around Ridgeville by winter.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 15, 1998
A 21-year-old Frederick resident died a hero Thursday. Daniel Vasquez was on vacation with family and friends in Corolla, N.C., when he tried to save a drowning girl. On Friday relatives spoke of a good-natured student who was looking forward to playing for a varsity hockey team in his senior year at college.
In their first two hours watching for speeders from the air, the crew aboard Air One of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spotted 14 violators on the road below. Most of the drivers stopped by the patrol deputies on the ground were driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit on Reich’s Ford Road, where the speed limit is 40 for personal vehicles and 35 for larger commercial trucks. Drivers stopped were going 52 to 61 mph, deputies said.
Frederick County’s July population topped 189,000 and 908 residential permits were issued in the first six months of 1998, according to recently released data from the county’s planning office. Frederick County’s population has grown by 39,730 since the 1990 census. Population here is expected to rise to 281,170 by the year 2020.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
