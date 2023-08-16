100 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 1923
Farm problems, benefits derived by farmers through co-operation, why farmers should join the Farm Bureau and why they become members of the Grange, were themes discussed by well-known speakers at the farmers’ picnic at the Fair Grounds on Wednesday. About 2,000 persons attended the picnic, which was arranged under the auspices of the Famers’ Association, Farm Bureau, Farm Bureau Association, Grange organizations and the County Federation of Rural Women’s Clubs.
Somewhat of a stir was caused along East Patrick street in the “wee sun hours” Wednesday morning by the noise escaping from a truck loaded with calves and poultry, bound for Baltimore, C.J. Redifer, Baltimore, being the driver. It appears that Redifer parked his truck in the first block on East Patrick street and then went to a lunchroom for something to eat. The bleating of the calves and the cackling of the poultry aroused the entire neighborhood.
A slight fire occurred about noon Wednesday in a tunnel at Schildknecht’s brickyard. A silent alarm was sent in to the Junior Fire Company, which responded and extinguished the blaze with chemicals before serious damage was done. The tunnel where the fire occurred is used to dry bricks.
Several people were slightly injured by flying glass, one machine was totally wrecked and another badly damaged in an accident between 5 and 6 o’clock Wednesday morning at Whippoorwill Hollow near New Market. The cars involved were both 5-passenger touring models, one a Durant and the other an Oldsmobile.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 1973
Good Morning! “If consumers do not buy today there will nothing to buy tomorrow.” — David R. Mullinix
Several costs estimates to upgrade the East Street tracks in Frederick were discussed at Tuesday afternoon’s closed meeting between Baltimore and Ohio Railroad officials and Frederick City officials and industrialists. The B&O officials said Tuesday that it would cost $25 a foot to upgrade the main track on East Street. The cost to upgrade the siding along the street would cost $15,000, while $6,000 would be needed to maintain the track.
The Catoctin Mountain Country Music Festival will be held at Stouter’s Meadow near Emmitsburg on Aug. 19. To benefit the Emmitsburg Fire Department, the festival will provide continuous music from 1 to 6 p.m. Appearing will be The Countrymen, Alan Brown and the Wishing Wells, Irene and the Country Rascals, J.D. and the In-laws, The Country Ramblers, The Blue Ridge Partners and Sam Furgerson Country Comedian.
The Utica Picnic and Festival, one of the oldest and few remaining Sunday School Picnics, will be held Aug. 18 in Miller’s Grove, east of Lewistown, on the road leading into Creagerstown. Music will be furnished by the Yellow Springs Band, under the direction of Prof. C.C.T. Stull.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 1998
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.