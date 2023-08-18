100 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 1923
Justice August T. Brust listened patiently for nearly two hours Friday afternoon to testimony from a dozen or more witnesses bearing on the domestic troubles of Mr. and Mrs. James Harrison, of Knoxville. Mrs. Harrison had her husband arrested for assault and battery, and while the testimony on both indicated that the pair are high strung, it was clear the Harrison’s appetite for “moonshine” was the cause of all the trouble. After their difficulties had been threshed out Justice Brust offered to dismiss the case, with the payment of costs, if the couple would return home and endeavor to get along better.
Complaining bout the manner in which traffic is held up, sometimes for as long as an hour at a time, at the railroad crossings on the state highway near Ridgeville, the Frederick Chamber of Commerce has written to the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Co. requesting that some measure be taken to remedy existing conditions.
Frederick county farmers who ship milk to Baltimore are benefiting by the increase in price which became effective in that city on Wednesday. The retail price in Baltimore was increased from 12 to 14 cents per quart on Wednesday while the price to the producers was increased from 30 to 36 cents per gallon. There are approximately 3,000 gallons of milk shipped from Frederick county to Baltimore each day, so that local farmers will benefit considerably by the advance.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 1973
How many people will live in Frederick County by the year 2000? If the Frederick County Master Plan for development is any guide, some 868,577 people could squeeze into the county. Industry could spread out over 17,523 acres of farmland. The current Frederick County population was tabulated at 84,000 people in the 1970 census.
Miss Linda Winpigler, of Frederick, is representing Maryland in the 26th All-American Soap Box Derby being held today in Akron, Ohio. Nine youngsters will win a total of $30,000 in scholarships.
A Frederick City policeman and firemen rescued two distressed persons Friday night from the fangs of a bat in an East Second Street home. The bat reportedly left its belfry at St. John’s Catholic Church and was found hanging around in a third floor apartment rented by Bob Vasquez. Another tenant of the building called city police and requested assistance.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 18, 1998
A panel of school system officials studying crowding at Thurmont Elementary has recommended the construction of a new school to house kindergarten through second grade. The primary school would work in tandem with Thurmont Elementary, which would be converted to an intermediate school containing third through fifth grades.
Two-year-olds Jacob Nicholas Shifflett and Abigail Snyder-Freeman took center stage Monday officially opening a Kiddie Corner at the Motor Vehicle Administration branch in Frederick. The Kiddie Corner, one of only two in the state, was prepared by the 48 workers at the local office of the MVA so youngsters can occupy themselves while parent take care of official business.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
