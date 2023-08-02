100 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1923
Former President of the Board of County Commissioners Frank M. Stevens, near Creagerstown, stated that now is an opportune time for farmers to remove briars and weeds from fence corners, along the public road in front of their farms. The recent drought had the effect of keeping down the growth of weeds, he said, and since the rain it would be an easy matter to remove the weeds, and thus add to the attractiveness of their premises.
Maryland business concerns have been systematically robbed of hundreds of dollars by a gang masquerading as collectors for the Maryland Tuberculosis Santorium at Sabillasville, Md., according to information at Baltimore detective headquarters. Dr. Victor F. Cullen, superintendent of the sanatorium, recently received a number of checks mailed direct to the hospital and marked as contributions to the supposed “drive.” He at once wrote to the contributors and learned of the existence of the swindle. In many instances, the contributor gave cash or checks directly to the swindlers.
Washington — The new super-dreadnought Colorado is to be placed into commission on August 30, it was stated today at the Navy Department. The Colorado and her sister ship, the West Virginia, now nearing completion, will be the last battleships constructed in 19 years under the terms of the naval limitation treaty. They are to replace in the battle fleet the old dreadnaughts Delaware and North Dakota.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1973
A 34-year-old New Market man, the subject of a two-and-a-half hour search Wednesday night in the Gambrill State Park — City Watershed area, was found in good condition on Fisher’s Hollow Road. Tfc. H.C. Poole reported that at approximately 7:30 p.m. Donald Main and Raymond Droneburg were driving on the Gambrill Park Road about 1/2 mile from Gambrill State Park when they spotted a wounded deer. The men ran after it, and after chasing it for a while, Droneburg turned around and noticed that Main was nowhere in sight. About 70 volunteer firemen, the Maryland State Police helicopter and volunteers were involved in the search. Main was spotted on Fisher’s Hollow Road by residents about 9:30 p.m.
Two adults and eight Frederick juveniles were jailed Wednesday night and charged with possession of marijuana following a raid on a home Wednesday night by Frederick City Police. Det. Lt. Paul W. Mossburg reported that he and several other members of the Frederick City Police went to a Frederick home and found the persons involved in a “pot party.”
25 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1998
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
