100 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1923
Hundreds of tourists passed through this city Sunday en route to points north and west. Those going north headed for Gettysburg, Blue Ridge Summit and places in Pennsylvania, while many going west stopped at Braddock Heights and other points along the old National highway where they spend the day, returning in the evening.
Final details have been arranged by W.B. Haller, promoter and native of Frederick, for the Championship Auto race for $8,000 in purses at the Frederick Fair Grounds on August 25. The card Mr. haller has arranged is one of the best ever offered in this section, and is composed of men famous the world over for their dare-devil speed, their chances with death and their wonderful mastery of the wheel while riding over the track at dazzling speeds.
In one of the best played games of the season, the Thurmont ball team of the Frederick County League defeated the Woodsboro nine in a 10-inning game at Thurmont Saturday afternoon, by a score of 3 to 2. The contest was a pitchers' battle between Sammie Freeze and Peggy Smith.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1973
Several city and county roads were forced to close Saturday evening after they became washed out as heavy thunderstorms passed through the area. Approximately six inches of mud forced the closing of a section of Md. 550 near the construction site of the Woodsboro Elementary School. Other county roads closed Saturday evening because of high water included Md. 77 near Thurmont, Md. 194 between New Windsor and Keymar, and Md. 26 near Woodsboro.
Twelve-year-old Linda Wingpigler, of Frederick, finished in 13th position in the 36th All-American Soap Box Derby last Saturday in Akron, Ohio. Linda was one of three soap box derby racers representing Maryland in the national finals. She was one of 19 girls competing at Akron.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1998
Say the words "Growth and education are my top priorities." Repeat 10 times, and you'll have a pretty good sense of the forum for county commissioner candidates at Valley Elementary School Wednesday night.
The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday night denied a request that could have added more than 30 homes to the Windsor Knolls subdivision near Urbana, while approving a request that may create a 120-unit retirement community in Thurmont.
Improvements to the Md. 85 corridor should remain Frederick County's top state funding request, the Frederick County Planning Commission decided Wednesday. "Md. 85 received the highest percentage of growth in traffic and with the amount of offices and industry action in that corridor, this is certainly our highest priority for funding," said Jim Gugel, county planner.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(1) comment
"Md. 26 near Woodsboro?" I don't think so.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.