100 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 1923
The big red rooster that crowed so lustily as to cause complaint to the Board of Aldermen some weeks ago is dead. It was found by its owner, John Mohler, West Fourth street, with a rifle bullet through its body a few days ago. As a result of the “tragedy,” Mr. Mohler swore out a warrant before Justice Alban M. Wood, charging Mrs. Ethan Woodward Engelbrecht, his next-door neighbor, with discharging a firearm within the city limits, and a hearing has been set for Thursday evening. The rooster, a Rhode Island Red, gained fame some months ago when Milton A. Woodward appeared before the mayor and aldermen and requested the city fathers to suppress the crowing. Mr. Woodward is the father of Mrs. Engelbrecht.
At the regular monthly meeting of the board of directors of the Frederick County Products, Inc., at the Francis Scott Key Hotel Tuesday afternoon, preliminary plans were made for the addition of an ice plant to the company’s present plant, with a capacity of 10,000 tons annually. Ice will be manufactured in a large adjoining warehouse and made ready for distribution on demand.
The peach yield in Frederick county is larger this summer than in recent years, according to leading orchardists interviewed Tuesday afternoon. The frost, which played havoc with some of the apples, came too late to harm the peach crop to any great extent. As a result there is a big crop. The peaches are not as large as last year, the size being affected by the prolonged dry spell, according to fruit growers.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 1973
Dr. George Klein, a world famous researcher in the field of tumor immunology, addressed a seminar of cancer researchers at the Frederick Cancer Research Center Tuesday. He reviewed a number of tests he and his colleagues have developed that show the relationship between Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) and Hodgkin’s disease and several forms of leukemia.Dr. Klein is a professor and head of the Institute for Tumor Biology at the Karolinska Mediko-Kirugiska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.
The Biggs Ford Road in Walkersville, the portion extending from the railroad tracks to the Bowling Center, is being rebuilt after a long wait. Water seepage on both sides of the old road were very odorous and unsightly, causing nearby residents much discomfort, especially in summer months. The road is now 34 feet wide with curbing and will be black topped in the near future. The town of Walkersville is financing the entire operation, a much needed improvement.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 1998
A Frederick County’s cemetery’s plans to raise money on its property with an outdoor overnight “Rave” music festival Saturday were canceled late Friday afternoon by the state attorney general’s office and the licensing division of Maryland State Police. Between 4,500 and 5,000 people, from Boston to North Carolina, had been expected to attend Cybernature ‘98, said Detective Sgt. Nicholas Paros of the state police license service section. The “electronic music festival” was to have been held “on 55 acres of beautiful countryside land” near Hansonville, directly across from Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The permit application was denied because concert organizers couldn’t produce contracts that would meet county health and safety requirements, including matters regarding parking and security.
As it grew dark in Husky Park Friday night, a giant fish-shaped bubble slowly emerged from the ground and floated gently into the sky. Hundreds of spectators massed in the field behind Frederick Fairgrounds to gaze at Shamu, one of 20 hot air balloons inflated there. The event, known as a “balloon glow,” was promoted as part of the county’s 250th anniversary celebration.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.