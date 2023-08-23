100 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1923
Habits and mode of living of butterflies were explained to Frederick Rotarians in an interesting talk on entomology by Robert A. Kemp, local entomologist, at the regular club meeting and luncheon held in the Francis Scott Key Hotel Wednesday. Mr. Kemp, who is president of the Central Trust Company, many years ago started study of entomology as a hobby and has become so interested that he followed the work closely and has had some remarkable experiences with insects and worms, and he related some of these in an interesting diary.
The teeth of the hardiest resident chattered Wednesday when the coldest August weather recorded in this section settled down on the city and country. Early in the morning the mercury shrank to 52 degrees, only 20 above freezing. And just think, it has been known to snow at 44 and a light frost is possible at a pint slightly lower.
It may be possible to forecast the weather years ahead instead of days by new scientific methods. It is a question of solar radiation. The world has just had an unusual Winter and is not entirely through with it as yet. It was the coldest Winter, but it was the queerest and one of the longest for many years. Throughout the winter there were practically no sun spots. All was quiet on the surface of the sun and it radiated less heat than usual. Dr. C.G. Abbot, of the Smithsonian Institution, says that whenever this condition occurs on the sun most weather stations register temperatures lower than normal.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1973
Frederick County officials voiced dismay and apprehension this week at the population potentials contained in the Frederick County Master Plan for development. A survey of the plan by Mrs. Judith Curtis of Adamstown tabulated a maximum possible county population of 868,000 by the year 2000. The figures were checked for accuracy by the county planner Lawrence Johnson. “When I got to looking at those figures, it kind of shook me up,” said Frederick City Mayor E. Paul Magaha. “We don’t want to grow that fast.”
Firemen tore apart the county’s first escalator Wednesday to release an eight-year-old girl’s hand. Amy Montan of Hagerstown had a swollen hand but was apparently not seriously injured in the accident. Firemen released her hand after an hour’s drilling and prying at the J.C. Penney Store in the Frederick Towne Mall.
“Walk,” “Wait,” and “Don’t Walk” pedestrian signs adorning city street corners have long been ignored by some residents of Frederick City, but city police chief Maj. Charles V. Main warns that “jaywalkers” face possible fines if caught. Chief Main informed the News-Post that 14 pedestrians have been struck by motor vehicles in the city since Jan. 1.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1998
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
