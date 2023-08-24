100 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1923
The hearing scheduled at police headquarters Thursday night on a warrant sworn out by John Mohler, charging Mrs. Emma Englebrecht with discharging a firearm within the corporate limits was abandoned. Prior to the hearing, a claim against Mrs. Englebrecht by Mohler was adjusted out of court. The claim was for $25, the amount claimed by Mohler for his big red rooster, found dead in his chicken yard with a bullet hole through the body. It was alleged that Mrs. Englebrecht fired the shot that killed the rooster.
Overhauled after having been responsible for one of the most serious automobile collisions in this county in which three cars figured and occupants miraculously escaped injury, Harry Patton, a merchant of Stockton, Pa., was fined $175 and costs by Justice W.E. Falconer, New Market, for failure to offer assistance in a wreck, reckless driving, violation of road laws and operating a machine while under the influence of liquor.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1973
The principal of Brunswick High School, George H. Littrell Jr., was named Thursday to be the new principal of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
Student registration at Frederick Community College topped the 1,000 mark Thursday as the college continued its extended registration period for the fall semester.
Chuck Foreman saw a lot of action and Bob Maddox a little in their respective NFL pre-season games over the weekend. Foreman, playing his second game at running back with the Minnesota Vikings, had an excellent game in the Vikings’ 13-10 nationally televised win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday night at Kansas City.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1998
After fighting Rotorex for almost exactly a year, union members voted Saturday to accept a settlement that puts 107 employees back to work and provides a severance package for about 300 people whose jobs have been eliminated. Union members who go back to work Aug. 31 will be given a $2,500 “return bonus,” according to a summary of the dispute settlement. Workers whose jobs have been lost will be given as much as 26 weeks of pay at the rate of about $380 per week.
Things seemed much the same during this weekend’s air show compared to the air shows held at Frederick’s airport since 1994. World War II aircraft still droned overhead, and were parked on the runway for the public’s inspection. But a difference did exist. For the first time, the Shockley Shockwave jet-powered truck zoomed down the runway at more than 250 mph and the Swift Magic aerobatics team looped and rolled overhead.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
