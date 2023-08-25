100 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 1923
As Lee Houser, 28 years old, a laborer on the Brownsville-Weverton road, which is being rebuilt, was digging yesterday afternoon his pick struck a moveable object from which after another stroke, a glimmering piece of bright metal rolled. Picking it up he found it was a $20 gold piece. He began to dig rapidly and soon unearthed a tin box the size of a large cigar box. Prying off the top he found it was full of gold coins, varying in denomination from $1 to $20. He refused to divulge the exact amount in the box, but said he would not have to work again for a long time. The buried treasure was unearthed under a large stone which Houser had just rolled aside with the help of his fellow workmen.
Since work on North Market street has compelled a detour of traffic over West Second and Third streets to Bentz street, several automobile accidents have narrowly been averted by fast driving and failure to sound signals on corners. The corner of West Third and Bentz street has long been a place of danger and the heavy traffic diverted from Market street has made it sill more dangerous.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 1973
According to NASA, the Skylab 2 mission should be visible in this area at approximately 9:01 p.m. Saturday night for only a few minutes in the western sky. On Sunday night, Skylab should be visible in the southwestern sky at about 8:16 p.m.
Arlans department store in Prospect Plaza is putting on a new image this week under newly named manager Robert Buchanan. In the next few weeks, Arlans will repaint, widen its aisles, stock up on merchandise and open a new line of clothing. “We’re talking about the new Arlans or the new image,” Buchanan said. “Despite the rumors and all that bologna about going out of business, it’s not true at all. We’ll be here as a sold part of the community.”
25 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 1998
A 17-year-old member of the Civil Air Patrol will be charged as an adult for throwing explosives that burned another youth’s hand in a weekend dispute over a girl, authorities said. Another youth, 15, “the brains behind the explosive devices” also will be charged as an adult, police said. The boys were camping at Frederick Municipal Airport over the weekend during the annual Confederate Air Force air show, police said.
Candidates for county commissioner can go to class to learn more about the job they’re hoping to win but some contenders think people seeking office shouldn’t need training this late in the game. County manager William Dennis is hosting a seminar to help candidates for commissioner understand county finances and land management. He got the idea after fielding a rash of questions from candidates who wanted to know more about the county’s operations.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
