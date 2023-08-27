100 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 1923
Fifteen thousand persons, it is estimated, members of Odd Fellows lodges and Rebekah Assemblies, from practically every lodge in the State, attended the cornerstone laying of the handsome Odd Fellows' Home one mile north of this city Sunday afternoon. It was the largest number of Odd Fellows that has ever assembled at one place in the State and the attending ceremonies were of a most interesting and inspiring nature.
The Ford-for-President movement will be launched locally today or tomorrow. Dr. E.D.J. Griffith, New York city, who is one of the organizers of the Ford movement, arrived in this city from Baltimore Sunday evening. He will make one or more talks to the interest of candidacy of Henry Ford for the Democratic nomination for President and of Senator Royal S. Copeland, New York, for the Democratic Vice-Presidential nomination.
The theory that the gold discovered near Weverton on the Weverton-Brownsville road by Lee Houser Friday might be part of the hidden wealth of Grover Cleveland Bergdoll, the notorious draft evader, is discredited and the belief is growing that it may be part of the wealth of John Brown, famed for the Harpers Ferry raid. The fact that a farm once owned by John Brown, the insurrectionist, is located within a few miles of the place where the money is alleged to have been found, has led to the belief on the part of some persons that it may have been hidden treasure of John Brown. Of course, the dates of the coins would probably help to establish or discredit this supposition.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 1973
The Chinese have used it for thousands of years. It is supposed to cure indigestion and sore throat and to assure longevity. It sells for $75 per pound. Ginseng grows wild on Catoctin Mountain. The small green plant looks like poison ivy or sarsaparilla, but, to those who can recognize it, it is green gold. Kenneth Korrell cultivates ginseng on the edge of Catoctin Mountain above Mountaindale. "It's a good business but just anybody couldn't grow it. You have to be a woodsman. You have to see how they grow wild and get your garden as close to that as possible," Korrell said.
Threatened with a population of a quarter of a million people, the town of Urbana will hold a public meeting to discuss the Frederick County Master Plan. The entire Urbana region of 51 square miles supports a population of 2,200 people, according to 1960 census figures. The town itself contains only a few hundred residents. Yet the master plan could explode the town's population 55 times to a population of 123,248 people by the year 2000. Minimal development, according to the plan, would bring 42,000 people to Urbana.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 27, 1998
Flies and manure are just a part of farming, and neighbors will have to learn to put up with them, a mediation board declared Wednesday night. The county's new Agriculture Reconciliation Committee ruled for the farm in a dispute between Vernon and Gwendolyn Troxell and neighbor Randy Sowers who has 107,000 chickens on his Middletown poultry and dairy operation. It was the committee's first case.
A leaking drum of industrial chemicals prompted Maryland State Police to close down Md. 27 north and south of I-70 from Penn Shop Road to Ridgeville Boulevard for more than five hours Wednesday, authorities said. The driver of a double tractor-trailer called authorities when he felt his load shift. He looked in the back of the trailer and noticed a small leak in a 55-gallon drum, a formaldehyde-resin mix used in the manufacture of plastics, said Capt. Dan Gilman of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Many of the walls inside the new Whittier Elementary School have been decorated, ready for 624 children. Even the library is almost ready. Whittier is one of two major capital projects that will be unveiled at the start of this school year. The other is a 451-student addition at Walkersville Middle School.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
