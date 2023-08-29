100 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1923
Washington, Aug. 28 — Confidential information from Germany that Grover Cleveland Bergdoll still claims he buried a sum of money in the Maryland hills, together with the mystery surrounding Lee Houser, who first claimed and later denied he had found a box of gold and paper money, led the Allen Property Custodian and the Department of Justice today to announce the government would go to the bottom of the whole matter and definitely determine “whether this is a hoax or a reality.” If Bergdoll’s money can be located, the government will claim it.
In order to continue the splendid work of the Federated Charities it is necessary to raise at once at least $1,000. An effort will be made starting today, to secure the needed money from local persons interested in the work. Although this organization has been functioning for about a decade, this is the first time for many years that a campaign of this kind has been made. The activities of the organization have been of great value to the community. The public health work which is in charge of Miss Garner, visiting nurse, is especially important. The free kindergarten is another branch of the Federation’s endeavors.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1973
A once-a-year review of the county master plan for development drew little apparent interest from the majority of Frederick County mayors and town councilmen Tuesday night. Representatives from Emmitsburg, Thurmont, Myersville, Middletown, Woodsboro, Walkersville and Frederick City were either not at the meeting or drifted out of the meeting before specific problems and issues were discussed. “They think it’s a joke,” Woodsboro mayor Maurice Murray said of his townspeople’s reaction to the county’s population projections. “Forty thousand people in Woodsboro. That’s an unrealistic figure. Johnson says the figures were just pulled out of the air.”
The U.S. ambassador to Cambodia, Emory C. Swank, a Brunswick native, has resigned his post and is being returned to Washington for reassignment, the Western White House announced Tuesday. It was learned in Washington that Swank, a career foreign service officer, would be assigned to the commander-in-chief of the U.S. Atlantic fleet stationed in Norfolk, Va.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1998
Good Morning! “Education is a weapon whose effects depend on who holds it in his hands and at whom it is aimed.” — Joseph Stalin
Yellow school buses will be coursing through Frederick County roads delivering students to schools starting Monday. In addition to Whittier Elementary the buses will have another new stop: Maryland School for the Deaf. For the first time, the county school system will operate five bus routes delivering students to the MSD campus on Clarke Place in Frederick. Law requires school districts to provide transportation for students with physical disabilities, which would include MSD, said Richard Wandres, transportation manager for the school system.
The National Pike Inn, a New Market landmark for more than 10 years, was sold earlier this month. The former bed and breakfast is now a “happy home,” according to its new owners.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
