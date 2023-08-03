100 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1923
PRESIDENT HARDING IS DEAD; END WAS WITHOUT WARNING: Death was due to apoplexy, wife at his bedside reading — Presidential Headquarters, Palace Hotel, San Francisco, Cal., Aug. 2 — Warren G. Harding, President of the United States, died instantaneously and without warning tonight at 7:30 o’clock, a victim of a stroke of apoplexy, which struck him down in his weakened condition after an illness of exactly one week. ... With the passing of Mr. Harding, the office of President devolves upon Calvin Coolidge, vice-president of the United States, a man silent in nature, but demonstrated as strong in emergencies. He was notified of the death of Mr. Harding at his home in Plymouth, Vt.
The question of erecting a more permanent and elaborate Barbara Fritchie marker, to take the place of the one now on West Patrick street bridge, over Carroll Creek, was discussed at the Lions’ Club luncheon at the Hotel Mealey, New Market, Thursday evening. The club also heard the report of a committee appointed to see to the publishing and copyrighting of a song dedicated to the Lions’ International, by Walter Decker, a member of the local club.
Two houses at Frederick Junction were totally destroyed Thursday about 3 o’clock a.m. when they were swept by fire thought to be of incendiary origin. Both houses were the property of Woodward A. Roberts, who lived in the larger house and rented the smaller to W.C. Wiles, who with his family had only recently moved to Frederick Junction. Mr. Roberts also lost practically all his household furniture. Mr. Roberts’ family is now staying in a boathouse near their former home and occupied by M.A. Baker, this city, a brother-in-law of Mr. Roberts.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1973
From steaks to hamburgers beef grew shorter in supply throughout the nation Thursday. An increasing number of layoffs and shutdowns were reported at slaughterhouses and wholesale houses dealing in beef as cattlemen increasingly kept their animals in the pasture rather than the market place. Many wholesalers who are still in business predicted they won’t be by next week if the government’s price freeze is not lifted. Treasury Secretary George P. Shultz said it was still administration policy to leave the freeze on beef prices intact until Sept. 12.
A Frederick County girl was crowned State Dairy Princess Thursday night by out-going Maryland dairy princess Nancy Satterfield during the 12th annual dairy princess coronation ceremonies held at the Hunt Valley Inn near Cockeysville. Deborah Lee Droneburg, 18, of Buckeystown, a 1973 graduate of Frederick High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul W. Droneburg.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1998
Native Americans from throughout Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and other states celebrated this weekend at the Urbana Fire Company fairgrounds. And the Pow Wow they held was a festival for the eyes and ears. The main attraction to events like this for most people are the dance competitions. Men and women compete in many different categories and dress in extravagant costumes with beads, feathers, skins and other ornaments. These garments can take hundreds of hours to make and can cost thousands of dollars, organizers said.
Just 69 years ago, a deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line of duty. The banner headline across the front page of The Frederick Post on Aug. 1, 1929, read: “Clyde L. Hauver, deputy sheriff, killed near Thurmont.” Deputy Hauver is believed to be the only person in the sheriff’s office to tive the ultimate sacrifice. He was shot in the head during a raid of the Blue Blzes still in the Catoctin Mountains.(From one of an occasional story about the history of Frederick County which is celebrating its 250th anniversary [in 1998]).
People slept all night on a brick sidewalk, curled up in sleeping bags or under blankets. Once they settled into a comfortable spot and drifted off to sleep, traffic noises ruined their rest. But there were few complaints. The did it for Glory. “Glory” is a white Beanie Baby bear, spangled with stars and a U.S. flag stitched across his heart. Glory and 13 other newly released Beanies prompted a crowd to camp outside Flights of Fancy on East Street, Frederick, waiting for the store to start selling them at 11 a.m. Sunday.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
