100 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1923
Improvement to the road between this city and Yellow Springs is nearing completion. A large quantity of crushed stone has been used and holes have been filled and the highway leveled in a number of places. When completed the road will be very much improved. Immediately after this road is completed, the Gas House road, between this city and the Monocacy river, will be repaired and improved. After this, the Ballenger road, beginning at the intersection of state road to Jefferson and running to Ballenger creek will be given attention.
The work of digging trenches on Market street for gas and water mains is progressing as rapidly as can be expected with the number of men employed. Thursday a force of about 30 was at work. This number would be considerably increased if it were possible to secure workmen. During the past two weeks many have left their jobs for employment at canning factories.
The hunting season for squirrels, doves, reed and rail birds will open in Frederick county and throughout Maryland tomorrow. It will be lawful to hunt doves until December 15 while the season on rail and reed birds closes on November 10. The squirrel season runs for 15 day only but will re-open on November 30 and close finally on January 1. Hunting licenses are not issued to anyone under fourteen years of age without written consent of parents or guardian.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1973
Frederick County Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner, apparently entrenched in his office for the remainder of his term now that the Attorney General has said he cannot be removed from office except by impeachment, broke his long silence with the News-Post Thursday and once again blasted his political enemies. The sheriff stated he expects to be fully indicted by the September grand jury for using prisoners for work at his personal residence. But the sheriff did not dwell on the confessional. He spoke mainly of the political climate in Frederick County that he said has been a financial burden to the taxpayer, has hampered his reform efforts at the county jail, caused himself and his family considerable hardship and has presented what he considers to be a real influence in the 1974 elections. “I think a lot of people in Frederick County are sick of this get-the-sheriff-business. I think it will effect the upcoming elections for county commissioners,” Baumgartner challenged.
Robert E. Smariga, general campaign chairman for the Frederick County Heart Association, has announced the appointment of Osborne F. Wachter as County Chairman for this year’s drive. Wachter was also county chairman for the 1972-73 fund drive which topped its goal of $38,000.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1998
Schools, public and private, will be welcoming students this week. Frederick County Public Schools begin today for 35,658 students. The number represents a 916-student projected increase over last year’s enrollment.
About 30 farmers, 14 truckers, 101 charitable givers and some Fort Detrick soldiers, among others, helped stave off disaster for county farmers after a drought destroyed area hay fields last summer. Saturday, the Frederick County Commissioners repaid the good Samaritans with fried chicken, potato salad, chocolate cake and performance by the Traveling Posse Band. The “thank you” picnic, for those who contributed to the 1997 haylift was held at the Frederick Fairgrounds. Also invited to the picnic were the 84 Frederick County farming families to whom the hay was donated.
They covered loads of lawn chairs that lined the rise on both sides of the pit, and hooted and hollered for their favorite drivers and brands. It was a battle of Ford versus Chevy versus Dodge. Some were hybrids with Ford bodies and Chevy engines and vice versa. But one thing held true for all of them: they were there to get down and dirty at the 11th annual Pleasant Valley Frog Eye Mud Bog, a fundraiser for the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co.
