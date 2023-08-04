100 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1923
Proclamation: “In respect for our lamented President, Warren G. Harding, I ask that business activity in every walk of life in this city be suspended for one hour, during the funeral of President Warren G. Harding, the hour of which will be announced later. I also request that the bells of the city churches and the fire companies be tolled and that during the suspension of activity we pause and reflect upon the memory of a great and noble man.” — Lloyd C. Culler, Mayor, Frederick
John Hetterly and Mrs. William Killian, both of Whisner street, related a neighborly contention before Justice J. Grahame Johnson Friday. It seems that Mrs. Killian had swore out a warrant for the arrest of Hetterley and the latter in turn applied the same doctrine of law to the woman. According to testimony, Hetterly claimed that Mrs. Killian swept some dirt from her sidewalk near his premises and he remonstrated. While he was having his say, she whacked him with the broom.
New York — Sixteen liners arrived in this port, with about 13,000 aliens. It was estimated at least 25,000 persons were assembled at the various piers in New York, Brooklyn and Hoboken to meet relatives and friends arriving from abroad. Three more liners were scheduled to arrive. The immigrants on these ships and those who arrive during the next few days face the prospect of at least a week’s and perhaps two weeks duration aboard ship, and then an uncertain period on Ellis Island, before they gain entry — if they ever do.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1973
Retirees, disabled persons and single mothers lined up in Frederick grocery stores Friday to cash their monthly social security checks. Hesitating before each purchase, they stocked up for a week on navy beans, three loaves of white bread for a dollar, noodles, TV dinners, chickens, sausage, cheese and a variety of soul foods from chicken gizzards to pigs feet.
About 50 workers at the Baltimore Brick Company in Rocky Ridge went on strike midnight Thursday when contract negotiations between the local Lime, Cement and Gypsum Worker’s Union and the company couldn’t be resolved. Although neither side would disclose details on the dispute the central issue according to a company representative is wages.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1998
By the end of this month, Frederick, Washington and Carroll counties are expected to submit an application to the state for recognition of the area as a Civil War Heritage Area. Once certified, heritage areas become eligible for state-targeted assistance such as tax credits, loans, revenue bonds and technical assistance. The program could help all three counties with signs linking driving and biking tours throughout the battlefields in the area.
The cause of the July fire at Frederick County’s landfill remain undetermined, a state fire marshal spokesman said Monday. “We were unable to establish a cause. The area where the fire started was cleaned up so much that little was left to examine,” said Faron Taylor, deputy state fire marshal. Landfill employees found trees, brush and stumps burning in a quarter-acre area near the back of the rubblefill on July 2.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
