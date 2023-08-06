100 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1923
Seized by a cramp it is believed, while attempting to rescue his wife, William Henry Schell, proprietor of a grocery store on South Market street, this city, was drowned in Tuscarora creek, near Emmitsburg State road, just north of Harmony Grove, Sunday afternoon at 3:30 o'clock. His wife was saved from drowning by Walter Fedderhoff, this city. At this place the water is about 14 feet deep.
Saturday was a regular field day for picnics in Frederick county. Four large picnics were held in different sections during the day, including the one at Retreat, near Walkersville, always one of the county's biggest; the Rocky Hill picnic, near Woodsboro, another one that has been held annually for the past half century; the third annual farmers' picnic in Middletown valley, between Jefferson and Middletown; and the fourth annual farmers' picnic near Hyattstown, on the Frederick-Montgomery County line. The Yellow Springs band furnished music at the Retreat Grove picnic.
George Martin, an old Civil War veteran, was waylaid and robbed by two men and one woman on Brewer's Alley Saturday night. As he was hurrying through the alley bound up town, he was knocked down just as he was passing the alley-way that runs back of the Buffalo Hotel. He was dragged into the bushes and stripped of his open-face gold watch and of about $1.50 in change. Sheriff James A. Jones as notified and with the assistance of Deputy Sheriffs Charles W. Smith, Allen Bartgis and Arthur Jones, managed to run down and arrest the three assailants. Mr. Martin served in the Union army during the Civil War and draws a pension from the federal government.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1973
Construction of the K-Mart, a new department store located at the Frederick County Square, is progressing. The store should be completed in the fall.
Dr. Charles E. Broadrup, a well-known resident and dentist of Frederick, husband of Mrs. Elizabeth Cade Broadrup, who resided on College Place, died at the Frederick Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 5. He was born in Charlesville, on Nov. 29, 1903, the son of the late Charles and Mary Ellen Easterday Broadrup.
Miss Elaine Franklin was recently chosen Miss Mt. Airy Fire Prevention Queen during their carnival week.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1998
The cost of the land for Central County High School will be $900,000 and the project will require rerouting Ballenger Creek Pike, school officials said Wednesday. The tract, farmland now owned by Richard Griffin, straddles Ballenger Creek Pike and the school system will pay to straighten out a dangerous curve in the road, said Raymond Barnes, executive director of planning for Frederick County Public Schools.
The future isn't all grim for the construction of Frederick's Monocacy Boulevard, a four-mile, $15 million project expected to open 1,400 acres to industrial and commercial development and bring in thousands of jobs. Even though the State of Maryland has not committed to helping the city pay for the road, Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes said other alternatives are being explored.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
