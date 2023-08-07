100 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1923
Gov. Albert Ritchie on Monday issued a proclamation fixing Friday as the day of mourning and prayer in Maryland for the late President Warren G. Harding, and declaring it a legal holiday.
A Ford coupe driven by Harry Wise of the firm of Wise and Culler, proprietors of a garage, Jefferson, and a Studebaker Six, operated by Christe Nichols, a Greek restaurant owner of Charles-Town, W.Va., met in a head-on collision on the Jefferson state road a short distance beyond Feagaville Monday afternoon. The Ford car was badly damaged, while one of the fenders and two wheels of the Studebaker were broken. The impact caused the Ford machine to turn over.
All hearts are beating as one at City Opera House. Because the finest example of patriotism as reflected on the screen today is being presented at the Opera House under the auspices of the American Legion. The vehicle used to drive home the blessings of living in the land of Old Glory is a move version of “The Man Without a Country,” by Edward Everett Hale.
Depradations which have recently been committed upon school property in Frederick city are growing more bold and the destruction is increasing so that the authorities are preparing to take legal action against the offenders. During the summer vacation 15 panes of glass have been broken in the North Market street school building. A school official stated that during the past winter the board had an unusual amount of trouble caused by people damaging the school property. At one time all the wooden fence of the North Market street school on the Sixth street side of the playground was stolen.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1973
Meat shoppers may have been disappointed if they visited city grocery stores Monday evening as a sampling of nine area stores and two restaurants revealed all were suffering to some degree from the nation-wide meat shortage. Some stores — like the Pantry Pride in the Frederick Shopping Center, the A&P on West Patrick Street, and the IGA store in the Monocacy Shopping Center — had no ground beef at all Monday night.
Alleged teen-age drug use, spinning wheels, playing “chicken,” shooting off firecrackers, beer drinking and loitering in Mt. Airy were the prime topics at Monday night’s meeting of the Mt. Airy Town Council.Alderman Ronald N. Young launched his campaign for Mayor of the City of Frederick Monday with a plea for support, veiled criticism of the present and previous city administration and a blast at a possible Republican contender.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1998
The addition to Walkersville High School will do more than add classrooms. It will add peace and quiet. The school, built in 1976, was designed to have “open classrooms” with partitions rather than walls. Now, those partitions will be converted into real walls. The effect should be that students will have fewer distractions from disturbances in the hallway or other classrooms, principal Jay Berno said.
Jeff Jamison threw seven solid innings and had two RBIs to lead Piedmont, Del., to a 6-2 win over Frederick in the Babe Ruth 13-year-old Middle Atlantic Tournament championship game Thursday in Weatherly, Pa. Piedmont advances to the Babe Ruth 13-year-old World Series in Cape Coral, Fla. “We’re real happy with our bunch,” said Frederick manager Terry Shaw. “It’s been a great run.”
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
