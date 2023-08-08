100 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 1923
Through the historic gap of Harpers Ferry, down the eastern slop of the silent Blue Ridge mountains toward Washington, the funeral train in which repose all that is mortal of President Harding rolled in solemn dignity Tuesday night while the mourning people of four states stood in an unbroken line five miles long. Between the Maryland end of the tunnel and Brunswick, a distance of five miles, 6,000 men, women and children lined the tracks over which the train passed.
The Union Manufacturing Company is planning a unique event for Saturday in the nature of a big picnic for its employees. The affair is being given for the employees of all branches of the company, at Frederick, Emmitsburg and Thurmont, and for their families and friends. Special cars will leave Thurmont at 9 o’clock and Frederick at 10 o’clock Saturday morning. The picnic is to be held at Willow Grove park, near Hagerstown.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 1973
Frederick Mayor E. Paul Magaha said Tuesday that he has been informed that Frederick’s claim for unreimbursed ransom money paid on July 9, 1864, to Gen. Jubal Early has been referred to the U.S. Army for a new and prompt report. The claim for Frederick’s reimbursement is incorporated in Senate Bill 1617 which has been under consideration by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Beech Center Associates and the Carroll Manor Civic Association testified and counter-testified five hours before the County Commissioners Tuesday on the Associates’ request to have 296 acres northeast of Adamstown rezoned for an industrial park. The Associates want 241 acres of heavy industrial, 43 acres of light industrial and 11 acres of high-density business zoning from the present agricultural-zoned tract in woods and field adjoining the Carroll Manor Elementary School and extending along both sides of New Design Road along Adamstown Road.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 8, 1998
The Maryland Association of Counties wraps up a three-day conference in Ocean City today that forced politicians to spend hundreds of dollars to attend it. In the prime of the summer tourist season, MACO held its annual summer convention for the 48th time in Ocean City. MACO officials defended the summer site selections saying it allowed politicians to combine vacation with vocation.
The final score will be irrelevant, as is usually the case in August. Yet this is one meaningless NFL game in which the rans in attendance will have reason to forever retain their ticket stubs as valuable souvenirs. Two years after the first shovel broke ground on the soil around Camden Yards, the Baltimore Ravens open their new $220 million stadium tonight against the Chicago Bears. A sellout crowd of 69,000 is expected to watch the exhibition opener for both teams.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
