100 Years Ago
July 10, 1923
The summer constellations are coming into their best positions in the heavens for stargazers these summer evenings. The great constellation Scorpio and Sagittarius are in the south, amid the splendid mass of star-clouds which marks the direction of the center of our galactic universe.
A stretch of State road, a part of the system from this city to Washington, by way of Dickerson Station, was completed Monday afternoon and will be open to traffic in a few days. The stretch is a branch leading from the main road to Point of Rocks and was built by the M.J. Grove Lime Company.
The narrowness of Patrick street is blamed for a mishap that occurred in front of the tire works of E.B. Shipley, Monday evening, when the truck of the Produce Brokerage Company, Baltimore, driven by Alexander T. Watson, Baltimore, struck the tank of the Gulf Refining Company in front of the tire works and knocked it over. The driver is said to have stated that he was not used to driving his big truck along streets as narrow as West Patrick street.
50 Years Ago
July 10, 1973
Garbage was strewn over the east lanes of U.S. 40 Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in which seven persons were injured. Tpr. R.T. Hiltner reported that a vehicle operating east on U.S. 40 near Quinn Orchard Road collided with the rear of a garbage-filled flat bed wagon which was being pulled by a tractor when the vehicle driver turned to talk to his passenger. Seven people were transported to Frederick Memorial Hospital for injuries.
About 40 citizens of the Walkersville and Glade Valley area petitioned the County Commissioners Monday to budget up to $150,000 to enlarge the seating capacity of the proposed auditorium for the new Walkersville High School to 1,000. The state Inter-Agency Committee for School Construction, which pays for all public construction costs, will fund enough money for a seating capacity of 738, which is two-thirds of the planned 1,100 public student body. The additional seats are considered for community use and must be funded locally.
25 Years Ago
July 10, 1998
Two Frederick businesses were given a reduction in admission and amusement taxes from 10 to 5 percent in a 4-1 vote of the mayor and aldermen at a public meeting on Thursday. The tax decision affects The Frederick Carriage Company and the Laser Tag component of The Frederick Putt-Putt. Both company owners aid they deserve the break because they offer a unique service to the city.
Further allegations of police abusing power emerged at a community forum in Asbury United Methodist Church Thursday night. But unlike recent complaints about the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, these wre aimed at city officers.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
