100 Years Ago
July 11, 1923
H. Dorsey Etchison, local attorney, Tuesday answered Dr. Albert S. Cook, State Superintendent of Education, in the controversy over expenditures for the State and county schools. In his reply to Dr. Cook’s response, Etchison wrote “It was just what could be expected from a self-defending job holder of a financially fat, upholstered public office, at the expense of a tax burdened people. ... It is perfectly natural in these days for every prosperous office holder to play the hypnotist with the public. Our times have degenerated in America, and I quote Mr. Beveridge of Indiana, as authority for the statement, where we have one office holder to every twenty inhabitants.”
Frederick County’s equipment for road work has been increased by a road roller recently purchased by the Board of County Commissioners. The new machine arrived in this city this morning and is in the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad yards awaiting unloading. It is the first machine of its kind to be owned by the county.
50 Years Ago
July 11, 1973
Resignations from two Brunswick city policemen sparked a heated and lengthy discussion at Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the Brunswick City Council. Both officers said one of the reasons they were resigning was their concern that nothing seemed to be done about the drug problem in Brunswick.
The question of why completion of the Hunting Creek Lake recreation area has been so long delayed will be looked into by the Thurmont Board of Commissioners, it was decided Tuesday evening at Thurmont’s Town Meeting. About 20 area citizens at the town office heard George Gernand of the Catoctin Mountain Tourist Council detail the present situation at Hunting Creek Lake where completion of facilities has been delayed several years, postponing the opening of the park.
25 Years Ago
July 11, 1998
Wagonmaster Ray Kline was up and at ‘em early this morning in Emmitsburg, as he headed his wagon train for the open road. The wagon train is retracing the route of Susannah Beatty, who moved her family here from New York about 1728. They will share the road with the motoring public as they travel south on U.S. 15 to Md. 550 at Thurmont. The train will then head on Md. 77 and eventually turn onto Old Frederick Road. They will camp overnight at the park near Loy’s Station covered bridge. On Sunday, they will continue through Woodsboro and Walkersville and wind up at the Beatty Cramer house on Md. 26 near Ceresville.
The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis announced this week it will abolish an 87-year-old tradition with the dispersal of the academy’s dairy herd. “It’s one more dairy we are loosing from the state that we don’t have to,” said Dr. Lee Majeske, a professor of animal science at the University of Maryland. Awarded the contract for filling the void of fluid milk for the 4,000 midshipmen housed at the Academy was Dairy Maid Dairy, Inc., of Frederick. The company will ship between 1,000 and 1,500 half-pints and 4,000 to 5,000 quarts of milk a day to the academy.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
