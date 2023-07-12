100 Years Ago
July 12, 1923
100 Years Ago
July 12, 1923
Community singing will be conducted at the public playgrounds at Walkersville Sunday evening under the supervision of Prof. Thomas L. Gibson, supervisor of music for the public schools of Maryland. A chorus of 200 is expected to participate. Invitations have been sent to the surrounding county and to the nearby towns and hamlets. The musical treats at Walkersville usually drawn crowds.
Another Ford car has been stolen while parked on Church street, which makes fully half a dozen machines that have disappeared from this street in recent months, none of which have so far been restored to their owners. The car is a 1922 model. Mr. J.E. Willard, of Lantz and the owner, is offering a $50 reward for the return of his car.
50 Years Ago
July 12, 1973
The County Commissioners reached no decision Wednesday after more than five hours of testimony on the 4,650-unit Leisure Village planned unit development at Fingerboard Road and Md. 355 in Urbana. If the Commissioners approve the development, the county is likely to be taken to court, attorney Herbert Morrison warned. An Urbana resident, Morrison represents Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Davis, who owns land adjacent to the 597-acre proposed site. If the PUD is approved at the density the county Planning Commission recommends, it will bring 11,700 people to the area.
In a county where country music reigns supreme, these long-haired, blue-jeaned teenagers comprise probably the most downtrodden minority group in the county. But although their numbers are small, their ambitions are great. This group of about 15 persons calls itself the Frederick County Youth Planning Committee. A self-organized group that began about two years ago, the Committee’s main goal is the establishment of a youth coffee house where live entertainment can be provided.
25 Years Ago
July 12, 1998
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
