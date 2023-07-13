100 Years Ago
July 13, 1923
Whether the printing which is being done by prison labor at the Maryland penitentiary is encroaching upon the sphere of the regular printing establishments and the rights of organized labor will be discussed at a conference to be held in Governor Ritchie’s Baltimore office on Wednesday. The printing shop at the “Pen” was installed at a cost estimated at least $50,000 in line with policy to develop the state-use system of prison labor. It was in furthermore of the same policy that the shop for making automobile tags was established.
A number of men, most of them Fredericktonians, interviewed at random by The Post reporter gave the following answers to the following question: How do you spend your vacation? (A few responses:) S.J. Gladhill, restaurant proprietor: “If I had one to spend I would devote the entire time to fishing in Chesapeake bay.” James C. Rowe, manager of a local barber shop: “Camping and fishing, especially the latter.” Frank Dertzbaugh, manager of the Ox Fibre Brush Works: “The best way to spend a vacation is to go fishing.” Dr. D.G. Everhart, dentist: “The best place to spend a vacation is fishing along the Potomac.”
50 Years Ago
July 13, 1973
A proposal to build Frederick County’s first industrial park on a 296 parcel of land in the Adamstown region was partially approved Thursday night by the Frederick County Planning and Zoning Commission.
The Victor Cullen School in Sabillasville will become an institution for the care of mentally retarded, according to word received Thursday by the News-Post. Lawrence Kump of the Maryland Classified Employees Association said from his Hagerstown office that he had been informed of the new role for the institution by Leonard Albert, chief fiscal administration officer of the Maryland Dept. of Health and Mental Hygiene.
The Francis Scott Key Hotel will be receiving its first guests today on the completely refurbished and redecorated fourth floor, it was announced Thursday by Norman Todd, owner. Guests will be arriving in Frederick by bus from Casser Tours in New York. This is the first in a planned series of visiting tours. The fresh decor includes coordinated bedspreads, draperies, curtains, linens, towels and wall paint in champagne color.
25 Years Ago
July 13, 1998
A Frederick County sheriff’s deputy held nine youths and a 20-year-old at gunpoint in the Waterside subdivision Sunday evening when he responded to a a call about a fight, the officer said. Deputy Robert Scire, who lives in the area, said he ordered the boys to lay on the ground because, although the boys weren’t threatening him, he was outnumbered. “I wasn’t sure what was happening” and one of the boys had a pair of numchuks. About 15 boys, some from Brunswick and others from Walkersville, had accompanied two other youths to fight over a girl to the 8000 block of Cattail Court, he said.
More than 1,000 people attended the seventh commemoration of the Battle of Monocacy held Saturday and Sunday at the battlefield on Md. 355. About 80 percent of the park’s visitors are from out of the area, said Park Ranger Gloria Baker, and from 5 to 10 percent of those visitors are from foreign countries. The American Civil War has attracted a following overseas, which is fascinated by America’s great drama that some are now re-enacting Civil Battles and personalities.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
