100 Years Ago
July 14, 1923
The work of oiling the state roads in Frederick county will begin in earnest Monday. The tank that is oiling state highways in Montgomery county will complete its work today and will come to Frederick Sunday. The roads through Liberty and Walkersville will be treated Monday. Tuesday the road will be oiled from Ceresville into Frederick.
A bulletin just issued by the American Game Protective Association contains considerable information of interest to lovers of the woodland sport. According to the best figures available the value of this nation’s game supply, if capitalized on a six percent basis, would amount to the enormous total of $1,000,000,000. The bulletin sets forth that most writers on the future of the game supply in the United States have been entirely too pessimistic.
Unusually favorable weather has prevailed this July for farmers to get their wheat under cover. While the lack of rain has hurt many crops, the absence of showers has certainly been a benefit to the wheat. Farmers generally have had an excellent opportunity to get their wheat in their barns, and most have done so.
50 Years Ago
July 14, 1973
Frederick County Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner was sentenced today to two years in prison on each of two counts of false pretenses and embezzlement, and fined $250 for malfeasance in office, but the judge suspended the jail terms and placed the sheriff on “supervised” probation for 18 months. Baumgartner’s attorney Robert C. Heeney, immediately filed an appeal. Judge Mathias said, “Public officials must learn to take responsibility and ... keep your own house in order” with conduct “above reproach.”
There is a little ten-year-old girl in Union Bridge who hasn’t yet had her first airplane ride but is already feeling butterflies in her tummy in anticipation of such a trip. Lisa Johnson, 10, is looking forward to a charter plane trip with about 75 other contest winners to Disneyland in California with both excitement and dread. Lisa was the winner by gathering 61,140 votes in a contest open to boys and girls from 10 to 14 at the Union Bridge Super Thrift Store.
25 Years Ago
July 14, 1998
After about two years in the planning process, a controversial 648-unit planned neighborhood development off Butterfly Lane on Monday won the approval of the Frederick City Planning Commission. The commission’s unanimous approval came amid concerns about population density, traffic congestion, an adequate school and low water pressure in the area, nothing the planners hadn’t heard in previous meetings packed with residents who showed up to protest the plan.
When Brian Duncan took the reins at the Economic and Community Development Commission in January, he did so after lengthy salary negotiations and a debate over what role the ECDC should play in Frederick County. In the last six months, Mr. Duncan and his office have met with 165 business prospects interested in location to the county. Compare that to 113 prospects in 1997. A number of businesses that have announced moves this year began negotiations in Jim Singleton’s term. He spent three years as the acting director of the ECDC and successfully wooed MedImmune, Bechtel and Crisplant, among others.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
