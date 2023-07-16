100 Years Ago
July 16, 1923
Internal revenue officers, under the direction of William R. Harvey, federal prohibition agent for the fourth division, embracing Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, made a round-up at Brunswick Saturday morning and arrested six men and three women. They were brought to this city and at a hearing before H. Noel Haller, U.S. Commissioner, were held in $500 bail for a further hearing July 24. It is understood that two more arrests will be made today. Saturday was Baltimore and Ohio pay day and extra supplies of liquor, it is said, were laid in. The officers went first to one place and then another and in the aggregate took charge of between 300 and 400 gallons of liquor. While some excitement was caused by the round-up it was stated that liquor was available in the town Saturday night for those who knew where to buy it.
For the seventh consecutive day the official thermometer registered above 90 for its maximum Sunday. To be more exact 94 was the highest registered Sunday. Low for the day was 70, or summer heat.
Two men from Baltimore, brothers, who gave their name as Houck, will have to answer two charges before Justice J. Grahame Johnson this morning at 9 o'clock for fighting on the streets and operating a machine while under the influence of liquor. It is charged that the two men imbibed too freely of hootch Sunday and, although they were brothers, got into a real fight on West Sixth street Sunday afternoon, each knocking the other down a number of times.
50 Years Ago
July 16, 1973
A Frederick seventh-grader helped the women's liberation movement along Sunday, becoming the first girl to ever win a state soapbox derby race. Linda Winpigler, 12, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.F. Winpigler, handily beat all six of her opponents in timed races on Race Track Road in Bowie. With the best time of the day, Linda won a $300 Savings Bond and will compete in the national Soapbox Derby Aug. 18 in Akron, Ohio.
Two area men were seriously injured Saturday afternoon when their plane developed engine trouble and crashed into a field on the George Guyton farm on Arnoldstown Road near Burkittsville. The pilot, Joseph B. Kelly, Knoxville, attempted to land the single-engine Piper Cherokee, however it nosed into a fence row and flipped over the fence. Kelly and a passenger, Charles Turner, Harpers Ferry, W.Va., were transported by the Maryland State Police helicopter to the shock trauma unit at University Hospital.
25 Years Ago
July 16, 1998
Essroc Cement Corp. of Buckeystown wants to stop piling cement dust on its property and instead bury some of it in an on-site landfill. But the company must convince Frederick County officials to agree and neighbors are trying to block the proposal. Essroc, located west of Buckeystown and about a mile north of Manor Woods Road, is a cement manufacturing plant established in 1958. In the production of the cement, cement kiln dust is created, between 100 and 110 tons of cement dust every day, according to county planning staff.
Black bears have been spotted several times in the area recently, according to the Department of Natural Resources, including seven sightings around Boonsboro and one in Spring Ridge since June 18. "There is no reason to be alarmed," said Steve Bittner, a DNR forest game biologist. "The black bear is native to surrounding states as well as this area and has recently made a comeback in Maryland, particularly Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties."
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
