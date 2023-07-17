100 Years Ago
July 17, 1923
Frederick continues a Mecca for newspaper men who are giving to the world “all the latest” in the Kepner murder mystery. Writers and photographers from different metropolitan newspapers and news gathering services have been here for the past week and will probably be on hand until the climax of the big story is written. Never before in the history of the city has there been such an aggregation of newspaper folk in Frederick for such a period of time covering the news of the city for the outside world.
They’re here — the elephants, the lions, the tigers, the clowns and the pretty ladies on white ring horses. It’s circus day — John Robinson’s Circus Day — and out at the circus grounds on East Patrick street the great white tents loom against the sky. At 10:30 a.m. the call will sound for the parade and promptly at 11 a.m. the grand, glittering, gorgeous procession of more than a mile in length will move toward the business section of the city. There will be bands and calliopes in plenty and mounted clowns and novelty sections, and bringing up the rear the three herds of elephants and two droves of camels.
50 Years Ago
July 17, 1973
Maryland Property Investors, who are seeking to work out a use for their property at the west end of Middletown, found Monday that they were still being stymied because of the unresolved by-pass problem. For the second meeting in a row before the local planning commission the company spokesmen found that maps prepared by the Maryland State Highway Administration were in conflict with town limits.
County Commissioners John A. Derr and Lawrence A. Dorsey were presented drafts of proposed county building and electrical codes Monday, but postponed approval until Commissioner Donald L. Lewis could look at them. The codes will set performance standards for all construction and electrical work in the county outside municipalities.
William Clem, of Frederick, has been named manager of the Maryland Farm Bureau’s service company, according to Jack Matthews, executive secretary. A member of the Farm Bureau staff since 1964, Clem will now supervise the company’s nearly $1 million operation which offers tires and batteries to members on a group purchase plan.
25 Years Ago
July 17, 1998
Tens of thousands of fast-food customers will receive a reminder to immunize their children thanks to a partnership between the Frederick County Health Department and two restaurant chains. Local McDonald’s restaurants will distribute 15,000 fliers in Happy Meals beginning in August informing parents about two special immunization clinics. Local Roy Rogers restaurants will advertise the clinics through a special place mat.
Local resident Bobbi Grossnickle is going on a mission to the Ukraine. Grossnickle and about 300 other people from all over the United States will take part in a joint mission by the Christian Medical and Dental Society and Josh McDowell Ministries of the Campus Crusade for Christ. The group will provide medical expertise and distribute aid to schools, orphanages, youth prisons and hospitals in Russia, Belarus and the Ukraine.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
