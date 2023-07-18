100 Years Ago
July 18, 1923
“I am sorry for what I did to you, but my brother, who is a gambler and a K.K.K., obliged me to do it that he could get some money. Forgive me and pray for me.” These words are the contents of the mysterious unsigned note which accompanied the guimpe and headdress of Sister Cecelia, a nun of the Notre Dame convent, this city, who is alleged to have been kidnapped on the afternoon of February 12. Part of her clothing was restored to her on the morning of March 28. It will be remembers that Sister Cecelia returned to the convent on East Second street about eight hours after her disappearance in the afternoon of February 12 and that upon her return she was partly attired in civilian garb.
Fire, originating in a boiler room, made almost a clean sweep of the plant of the LeGore Combination Lime Company, two miles west of Woodsboro, Tuesday afternoon. Two boiler rooms, a hydrating building containing valuable machinery, two large lime sheds, containing more than 3,000 tons of hydrated lime, and an elevator, fell prey to the flames. The loss is estimated at $50,000, partly insured. Firemen from this city saved the building in which were located the large merchandizing store, office and bank.
Reports from the farmers in Frederick county and all over the state as well indicate that the hay crop has been a failure. It is short everywhere, according to reports from all sections of the county. Clover hay in general is reported be particularly poor. Timothy hay will give a slightly better yield. Different reasons are assigned for the failure of the hay crop, bu the principal cause assigned is the drought. Labor shortage is given as a contributing cause.
50 Years Ago
July 18, 1973
WASHINGTON — In an effort to alleviate an energy shortage, the Senate Tuesday passed a bill to permit a consortium of oil companies to begin immediate construction of the controversial Alaska oil pipeline. The bill, if approved by the House, would remove all legal barriers that have blocked construction of the controversial pipeline more than three years.
Members of the Save the Monocacy Association may become the first farmers in the state to request permanent state protection of their agricultural lands. The executive committee of the Association suggested to 40 members Tuesday that the group might ask the General Assembly to declare the Monocacy “a scenic, historic, agricultural preserve.” State protection of the river could permanently defeat the Sixes Bridge Dam project.
25 Years Ago
July 18, 1998
Frederick County is predicted to lead all other Maryland counties in the metropolitan Washington region in the percentage of new job growth from 1990 to 2020, according to a recently released report. More than 62,000 new jobs are expected to be created between 1990 and 2020, according to the report by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
The Maryland Insurance Administration will conduct audits of the state’s two largest health insurers in response to a complaint from Maryland hospitals that the companies are refusing to pay for millions of dollars of medically necessary care.
A dream that began 15 years ago came true for Emily O’Hara of Frederick last night when she was crowned the 1998 Frederick County Farm Queen in front of a crowd of 50 at the Jefferson Ruritan Center. “I’m here tonight living a dream that started when I won the Farm Bureau Little Farmette Contest and met the Farm Queen that year,” said Miss O’Hara after reciting a childhood poem about her life on her family’s dairy farm.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
