100 Years Ago
July 19, 1923
Thomas C. Harbaugh, 74, poet and author of more than 150 volumes of detective and Indian stories and once reputed to have been worth $50,000 has been saved from the poorhouse. Mr. Harbaugh was to have gone to the Miami county (Ohio) infirmity at Troy, where he was destined to spend the remainder of his days, this week. Instead, through the efforts of the editor of a Middletown, Md., newspaper, a friend of the man, he will become an inmate of the Montevue hospital. Mr. Harbaugh was born near the town where he probably will spend his last days.
State Game Warden E. Lee LeCompte has begun shipping Chinese ring-necked pheasants, hatched at the state game farm, to the counties for distribution. The game department has hatched out 5,000 pheasants this year at the game farm at Gwynbrook.
From far and near come travelers who make use of the tourists’ park on West Patrick street. As many as 28 tents have been pitched there in one evening, giving the camp the appearance of a tented town. On Tuesday evening 18 tents were pitched and several parties slept in their machines. The largest number of persons accommodated any one evening is 135, according to the register at the park.
50 Years Ago
July 19, 1973
A frustrated, table-pounding Sheldon Erickson, promoter of Viking Ventures, insisted on a direct answer about sewer service from the Emmitsburg commission Wednesday night, and got it — “No!” Erickson, obviously annoyed over not being able to get commission assurance on use of town sewer and water service after some 17 meetings for his proposed convention-resort development west of town, told the commission he “was at the end of the road in dealing with them” and insisted on a definite answer. The commission voted 3 to 1 against the project.
Veneral disease, drug abuse and occult philosophies are the targets of a new campaign waged by about a half-dozen high school-aged youngsters in the Frederick area. Shirley Wacker, leader of the group who locally represents the “Campus Crusade Against Drugs, VD and the Occult,” says that the 10-week campaign is “Christian health work” that seeks to “help young people not to ruin their lives.”
“They want to play and they want to win,” head coach Deanne Savage said in summing up this year’s 13-15 Babe Ruth All-Stars as they prepare for the State Tournament starting this weekend in Brunswick. The eight team double elimination tournament opens Saturday with three games at the Brunswick High School diamond.
25 Years Ago
July 19, 1998
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
