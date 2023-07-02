100 Years Ago
July 2, 1923
Mrs. Julia M. Abbott, widow of John H. Abbott, and the last survivor of her immediate family, died at the family home on South Market street Saturday night of general debility, 83 years old. She was a grand-niece of Barbara Fritchie, Whittier's war heroine, and much of her girlhood days was spent at the Fritchie home. For years, tourists from all parts of the country visited the home of Mrs. Abbot seeking information about her famous relative.
There was a sudden flaring up of petty lawlessness in Frederick city and county over the weekend. 10 arrests being reported by the sheriff and city officials. The charges range from assault and battery of which there three distinct cases; non-support, two; drunkenness, too; street fighting, two; carrying concealed weapons. The charge of shooting off firearms was preferred against Charles R. Goodyard, who is alleged to have fired several shots with a revolver into the garage of ex-Sheriff William C. Rhoderick, on Middle alley, between Fourth and Fifth streets.
50 Years Ago
July 2, 1973
Parades, honors, fireworks, motorcycle races, family outings — hopefully good weather — are in the offing for July 4th celebrations in Frederick County. The Frederick Shopping Center will stage its 17th annual "bigger and more spectacular than ever before" fireworks display July 3, starting at 9:15 p.m. The championship Middletown High School band will entertain from 7:30 p.m. on with a holiday concert, under the direction of Jerry Marrone.
David Trexler is a double amputee. He has no legs. His face and arms show signs of extensive skin grafts. But David Trexler raises and rides Morgan horses for competition shows. His face is wide with smiles as he talks about horses and even his own disabilities. Trexler stopped in Mount Pleasant this week to visit the Joseph Vona family's Joselane Hills Morgan Horse Farm, the largest Morgan farm south of New York. Trexler, from Denver, Colo., is on his way to Warrenton, Va., where he will perform in a horse show this weekend. Trexler was wounded in Vietnam in 1968.
25 Years Ago
July 2, 1998
The FBI said Wednesday it is reviewing the actions of Frederick County sheriff's deputies involved in two recent, controversial traffic stops. "There have been allegations of excessive force. A preliminary inquiry is under way," said Special Agent Larry Foust, an FBI spokesman in Baltimore. Frederick County Sheriff Jim Hagy said he welcomes the investigation. "I have no problem with it at all. I am confident we were right," he said.
Bechtel Corp. officials confirmed Wednesday the company is moving its entire power operation to Frederick. Bechtel is expected to occupy four new buildings in the Westview Corporate Campus on Westview Drive of Md. 85 and I-270. All 1,500 of its Maryland employees are to work at the new site. Already 800 Bechtel employees work out of eight buildings Bechtel leases in Frederick County.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
