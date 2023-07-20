100 Years Ago
July 20, 1923
Ninety-five percent of all the wheat grown in Maryland, and it applies to other states in this section as well, contains garlic and 76 percent of it contains other weed seed impurities which cause it to receive a lower grade than it should, according to a survey made by the agronomy department of the experiment station at the University of Maryland at College Park. Garlic is the more difficult to eradicate but even it will not be eliminated as long as garlic continues to be planted with wheat.
The last covered wooden bridge between Frederick and Emmitsburg will soon pass. The State Roads Commission has advertised for bids for the construction of a new bridge over Tom’s Creek, near Emmitsburg, on the Frederick-Emmitsburg State road. The new bridge is to be of reinforced concret consisting of a single span, 80 feet long by 24 feet wide, clear roadway.
Red pepper would seem a peculiar substance to mix with other ingredients in the baking of pies and yet one of the future housekeepers of Frederick, residing on Rockwell Terrace, used that very mixture in some pies she baked recently for her family. Her mother assigned her to the task of baking chocolate pies for the midday meal. The young culinary artist mistook the red pepper for the cocoa container. Her brother requested a piece and the youth crammed a whole piece into his mouth at once. He did some spitting and sputtering, but suffered no serious discomfort.
50 Years Ago
July 20, 1973
“The main objective of the Frederick Preservation Advisors,” according to its chairman, Susan Abrecht, “is to work as individuals or as a group in cooperation with the city and the Historic District Commission in an effort to revitalize downtown Frederick and to preserve its important historic character.” Speaking at a luncheon meeting Thursday of the Frederick Lions Club, Mrs. Abrecht noted that the two-year-old group now consists of 50 to 60 members who volunteer their expertise in an effort to assist downtown property owners in restoring the historic character of their buildings.
A more than 50 percent increase in the number of persons receiving unemployment compensation in June over the same period last year has been attributed largely to the closing of the Sagner plant on East Fourth Street.
25 Years Ago
July 20, 1998
Long before the burial of the last Russian czar Friday, Mark Wadhams laid doubts about the ruler’s remains to rest. Nicholas II is an enigmatic figure, the last of a dynasty that ruled Russia for 300 years. He was imprisoned in Siberian mountains and assassinated along with his wife, children and servants in 1918. The location of his body has long been a mystery. In 1991, nine sets of skeletal remains were exhumed from a mass grave. Overwhelming evidence showed the czar was among the corpses, but some still had their doubts. Alexei II, patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, challenged the scientific tests that confirmed the corpse’s identity. Mr. Wadhams, a Jefferson resident who helped perform those tests, is positive about the results. “There is no doubt in my mind,” he said. Proof is in the bones.” He is one of four senior analysts at the Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory in Rockville.
Union Privates David Hartman, James Lynch, James Sullivan and David Lewis Carnes, all of Frederick, went 138 years without tombstones, but that has now been rectified. Sunday, tombstones for the four privates and 10 other Union soldiers were dedicated at St. John’s Cemetery with prayers, dirges played on the bagpipe and taps echoing off the cemetery’s stone wall.
