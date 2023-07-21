100 Years Ago
July 21, 1923
The thermometer registered 90 degrees at 4 o’clock Friday afternoon. This according to James H. Spencer, chief of the Baltimore Weather Bureau. Baltimore is the highest point to which the mercury hit this month. No rainfall of consequence is in sight for Frederick, according to the State Weather Bureau. Easterly winds are necessary to cause rainfall, he said, and so long as the breezes in Maryland persist in coming from the west and southwest they will bring no moisture.
The Swarthmore Chautauqua opened under favorable circumstances Friday afternoon under the big tent which has been pitched on Frank C. Norwood’s lot on Rockwell Terrace. Large crowds attended both the opening performance in the afternoon and the evening concert and lecture. The program on Friday evening was opened by the Dunbar Quartet and Bell Ringers who manage to combine sacred, classical and popular music in a most entertaining manner.
Frederick Chapter, Order of DeMolay for Boys was instituted with appropriate exercises in the Masonic Temple, this city, Friday evening. The degrees were conferred by the Hagerstown Chapter, 51 boys being initiated. The Order of DeMolay is for the sons of Masons and their chums and one of its objects is to raise the standard of American boyhood.
50 Years Ago
July 21, 1973
The Maryland Environmental Service may soon be able to provide counties with a way to dispose of old tires, according to an environmental consultant working on a project to provide portable shredders for county to county service. A county that decides to use the service would have to provide transportation for the shredded tires and a place to put them, like a landfill or land reclamation area. Most landfills in the state can’t accept tires for disposal because they float and would tend to buoy through saturated fill dirt, explained Ms. Jean Storm, an EnviroPlan biologist. The firm is designing the equipment.
The Frederick-Carroll Audio-Visual Cooperative had a successful first year, says program director Ed Cessna. Begun as a pilot program in June, 1972, the joint effort by the two county library systems has loaned an average of 85 films, film strips and slide programs a month since lending operations were begun last October.
25 Years Ago
July 21, 1998
The federal government plans to condemn land once owned by a signer of the Declaration of Independence for use in the Appalachian Trail. The 42-acre tract is located along the top of South Mountain and has been vacant, unimproved and untaxed for years, according to Donald King, chief of the NPS Appalachian Trail Land Acquisition Field Office. The tract was once owned by Charles Carroll of Carrollton, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.
Monday may not have felt fiery, but it was the start of a workweek heat wave. John Neukirk, a National Weather Service forecaster, said “it’s typical summer weather.” Temperatures will remain above the mid 90s until Saturday and are expected to reach 100 degrees Wednesday. The weekend may bring blessed but brief relief.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
