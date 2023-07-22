100 Years Ago
July 22, 1923
100 Years Ago
July 22, 1923
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
July 22, 1973
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
25 Years Ago
July 22, 1998
A thunderstorm ripped through Frederick County on Tuesday evening, felling trees and damaging homes. so strong was the storm that it sent a large construction trailer more than 30 feet across a parking lot into the side of a car. The empty trailer was sitting on concrete blocks in front of the new Home Depot store on Md. 355. The damaged vehicle belonged to a Home Depot employee.
Maryland grain farmers are hoping for rain and mild temperatures soon because the heat and the drought are threatening to lower crop yields for the second year in a row. The corn crop is on the brink of ruin and "it's do or die this week as far as moisture goes," said Melvin Baile Jr., who grows corn, wheat and soybeans on 700 acres outside New Windsor.
When the state World War II memorial is dedicated Thursday near Annapolis, Donald Null will be right there, looking at the circle of granite columns and slabs bearing the names of the dead. He'll be "thinking of all the fellows" who died fighting beside him, from bloody Omaha Beach to the hedgerows of Normandy, where German soldiers thinned their ranks with concealed machine guns. "It takes a long time for people to do things like this, to realize the importance of events which occurred," said Mr. Null, who served with the 29th Army Division. The death of his brother, 22-year-old Austin Null, killed fighting with the 30th Army Division in Normandy, was one of those important events.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
