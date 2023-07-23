100 Years Ago
July 23, 1923
Two young men, Dan Right, from somewhere in California, and John Shaw, Baltimore, are in the county jail awaiting a hearing for an alleged attempt to steal the machine of C. Lynn Wood Sunday evening. The theft is alleged to have been attempted on the farm of William Mines, on the Hagerstown state road, a short distance west of Frederick.
Two burglars attempted to rob the general merchandise store of L.W. Valentine, Knoxville, early Sunday morning. Deputy Sheriff Morgan Runkles, his son, William Runkles, and William Moore, caught the thieves at work and succeeded in capturing one of the men. Half a dozen shots were fired at the fleeing man, who escaped. The captured man gave his name as Emmanual Davis, 19, of Norfolk, Va., and was committed to jail by Justice John W. Lloyd for the action of the grand jury. Shortly before 2 o'clock Sunday morning, Mrs. Paul Huffer, who was up with a sick child, notice a light on in the store on the opposite side of the street. Soon afterward, William Runkles came along in his automobile and Mrs. Huffer told him that she thought the store was being robbed. Young Runkles hastened home and informed his father, Deputy Sheriff Morgan Runkles, and the two armed themselves and started for the store. On their way they met Mr. Moore and the latter went with them.
50 Years Ago
July 23, 1973
Thirteen young Girl Scouts are "still up on Cloud Nine" after they talked with President Richard Nixon outside Camp David in the Catoctin Mountains near Thurmont. The girls and their two counselors were hiking to an overnight campsite at Poplar Grove when they spotted the President's motorcade approaching the entrance to Camp David, the Nixon presidential retreat. The President talked to the Girl Scouts for about 10 minutes before continuing to Camp David to recuperate from a recent bout with viral pneumonia.
Members of the newly organized Mid-Maryland Emergency Medical Service (EMS) coordinating committee met Saturday to discuss their proposal to obtain supportive funds from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The 30-member group, composed of various public and civic group representatives from Frederick and Washington counties, also discussed plans to staff an advisory council for the regional EMS system.
25 Years Ago
July 23, 1998
About 100 Frederick residents on Wednesday demonstrated before City Hall, protesting plans for a new concrete pipe plant expected to add $140,000 annually to the city property tax revenue and bring in new jobs. CSR Hydroconduit, to be located on the North Rosenstock Farm on Gas House Pike, plans to lease 41.5 acres to construct a 140,000-square-foot building with 20 acres for storage. Citing safety and environmental concerns, residents from Riverwalk, River View, Monocacy Crossing, Highland Street, Gas House Pike/Church Street and Monroe Avenue carried signs and chanted, "Save our neighborhood, the concrete plant must go."
Another municipality has come forward asking Frederick County educators to build a middle school for town children. But in a twist, some residents are objecting. Mount Airy town officials have offered for free a piece of an 81-acre tract as well as utility hookups if the school system places its East County Middle School on the site. "I see a middle school in Mount Airy as a way to keep our kids together," town council president R. Delaine Hobbs said Wednesday. "I don't think it's necessary for Mount Airy children to be bused to New Market or Walkersville ... Why can't they educate them here?"
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
