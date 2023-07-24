100 Years Ago
July 24, 1923
Fire that broke out late Sunday afternoon is still burning in the woodland in the Indian Lookout Mountain, back of Mt. St. Mary’s College, just south of Emmitsburg. The fire is believed to be under control, but Deputy Forest Warden William Carroll and a force of men expect to fight the fire all night. Mr. Carroll went to the scene of the fire when it first broke out Sunday and believed that he had it under control. It broke out again Monday morning, however. And the flames fanned by a strong breeze traveled in the direction of the college. An appeal for assistance was sent into Emmitsburg and the fire bells rang and the local fire company responded. Part of the territory burned over included about 150 acres of valuable timer land.
A large bank barn on the farm of Frank Harbaugh, near Legore’s, tenanted by Luther Holtz, was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon together with its contents of livestock, grain and farming implements. An adjoining wagon shed, corn house and chicken house were also destroyed. The loss is estimated at $5,000, partly insured. The fire burned so rapidly that it was impossible to get to livestock in the building and six horses, sixteen hogs and a calf perished.
50 Years Ago
July 24, 1973
The county Agricultural Extension Service offices will be moved this year from Winchester Hall to the former elementary school at 520 North Market Street, Commissioner Lawrence A. Dorsey said Monday. The offices vacated by the service on the third floor of Winchester Hall will probably be used for a new Permit and Inspection Department for county plumbing, electrical and plumbing building codes, Dorsey said. (The county is about to pass building and electrical codes and will have a public hearing on them.) There will also be space for the new Industrial Development Coordinator’s office.
Aviation Enterprises of Maryland, Inc., a Frederick aviation firm, announced that it has received a contract from The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory to provide a new Cessna Skymaster Model 337 aircraft and a professional pilot for the laboratory’s use in investigating the electrostatic field of the earth’s atmosphere. Applied Physics Laboratory scientists recently discovered that in clear weather changes in the electrostatic field with altitude are so consistent that they can be used in the automatic control of small radio-piloted vehicles.
25 Years Ago
July 24, 1998
Rotorex, in Walkersville, announced Thursday it will end its lockout but only 110 jobs are available for about 140 locked-out employees. In a statement, the company said if the union does not accept the offer to return to work, it is prepared to continue operations with replacement workers. The company, a manufacturer of compressors for air conditioners, has been using replacement workers for the last year.
The developer of the well-attended Maryland Christmas Fair held at the Frederick Fairgrounds plans to start a fairground of her own. Frances Lynch owns a 140-acre farm, off Hansonville Road, about 8 miles from Frederick. She submitted plans for Frederick County planning approval that would turn the arm into a fairground that would include seven buildings, parking for thousands of vehicles and a renovated airport hangar.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
