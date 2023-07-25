100 Years Ago
July 25, 1923
A drought that has wrought havoc to crops and vegetation in this county was partially broken Tuesday by a rainfall of little more than half an inch. The rain, which was general, began shortly before 4 o’clock and continued intermittently all day. It was welcomed by farmers whose crops, fruit and garden produce have suffered severely. More rain is predicted.
L.B.H. Smith, proprietor of Elmwood Truck Farm, near Pearl, has appeared on the streets with a new delivery auto truck which attracts much attention. Around the top he has placed large signs proclaiming the sale of “Country Produce, from Producer to Consumer.” The body has been conveniently arranged to display his products along the streets. Mr. Smith is a “city” man who has made good on the farm. He had little or no experience before he came to this county and bought a small farm, but has been able to make “two blades grow where one grew before.”
50 Years Ago
July 25, 1973
Amid the hustle and bustle at the Woodsboro Livestock Sales, Mrs. Lillian T. Hummer of near Woodsboro was presented a check today for $50,000 by the Maryland State Lottery Commission. Mrs. Hummer, who scarcely a year ago was told that she would never walk again, experienced trouble walking forward to received the 19th $50,000 payoff in the brief history of the state lottery.
The Frederick County League of Women Voters announced their intention Tuesday to initiate a local education study involving the advantages and disadvantages of an elected versus an appointed school board in the county. The study would also investigate the desirability of Frederick County’s dual Board of Education and community college Board of Trustees.
25 Years Ago
July 25, 1998
More than 100 workers locked out by Rotorex will return to work, most likely, Aug. 17, a union spokeswoman said Friday. Lauren Asplen, with the Washington headquarters of the International Union of Electronic, Electrical, Salaried, Machine and Furniture Workers, said the union will accept Rotorex’s offer to end its lockout and allow union employees to return to work, even though more than 300 will not be able to return.
Throw out your calendars, Maryland fruit fanatics. Watching the calendar for harvest times won’t do any good since most fruits are due to ripen 10 days to two weeks earlier this year, said local growers. Robert Black, of Catoctin Mountain Orchard, Thurmont, attributes the early season to mild temperatures caused by El Nino. Most fruit harvests will be finishing about the same time they started last year.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
