100 Years Ago
July 26, 1923
Long and searching investigation into the death of Mrs. Grace Simmons Kepner at the home of her father, Ezra Houck Sr., near this city, on June 18, ended Wednesday afternoon when B. Evard Kepner, local architect, was arrested, charged with the murder of his wife. Kepner’s arrest took place at his office on North Market street a few minutes after the grand jury returned after a three-day probe, an indictment charging Kepner with the murder of his wife. Kepner, who was in his shirt sleeves, reached for his coat, and slowly put it on. The group left the office, hurried down the stairway to a waiting automobile, where a large crowd had gathered. Ten minutes later Kepner was in the county jail.
Attacked by a game rooster, eighteen-month-old Mary Ellen Hubbard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Hubbard, near Creagerstown, is at the City Hospital in a serious condition. The child’s skull was penetrated a distance of nearly an inch by the rooster’s spur, which broke off and was removed by a delicate operation by Dr. Edward T. Thomas. The little girl toddled from the house to the yard, where a number of chickens were feeding. Stooping over she picked up a chicken to caress. In an instant, a full-grown game rooster sprang viciously at the child, and planted a spur on the right side of her head. She fell unconscious to the ground and was a few minutes later found by her mother. It was one of the most unusual cases that has ever been brought to the local hospital for treatment.
50 Years Ago
July 26, 1973
The Frederick County Farm Bureau selected its Farm Queen Wednesday afternoon as the highlight of its annual picnic held at Mt. Tabor Park, Rocky Ridge. They selected Melissa Dutrow as the queen. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. Lester Dutrow, Frederick. There were seven contestants.
For his continual interest and involvement in community affairs, Carl R. Harbaugh, Frederick, has been selected to appear in the 1973 volume of Outstanding Young Men of America. Published annually, the Outstanding Young Men of America honors young men who have displayed exceptional service and leadership in community activities. Harbaugh, a sergeant with the Maryland State Police at Barrack “B,” Frederick, has been active with many organizations since his arrival in the county in 1965.
25 Years Ago
July 26, 1998
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.