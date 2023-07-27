100 Years Ago
July 27, 1923
Plans will be made at once by the M.J. Grove Lime Company to rebuild and install new machinery to take the place of the extensive hydrating plant destroyed Thursday by fire. William J. Grove, president of the company, stated that about six months will be required to build and equip a new plant. In the meantime the company’s large plant at Stephens City, Va., will provide for the trade that has already been booked.
Repairing of the first four miles of the Yellow Springs pike from the corporate limits of the city of Frederick has been started by the County Commissioners. The piece of road has been badly in need of repair for some time and it was chosen as the second piece of work on which the recently purchased road roller should be used. The Yellow Springs road had been piked and at one time was a toll road. From the limits of the city to Pleasant Hill church it is planned to make extensive improvements. After these improvements are completed there will remain about one mile of unimproved road leading from Pleasant Hill church to Yellow Springs.
Charges of disorderly conduct growing out of demolishing equipment at the Carroll Park playground led a number of youngsters into police court Wednesday evening. The youths were charged with cutting the benches and trees in the park with hatchets and also hacking other equipment placed there for enjoyment. The boys carried on their destructive orgy on Tuesday when the playgrounds were closed and without supervision because of the rain. All but two were required to pay $1 each to repair the damage. One boy was required to pay $3.
50 Years Ago
July 27, 1973
Final plat approval for single family homes involving 94 lots owned by Ernest Ausherman in Glade Towne was given by the Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday night. The plat was described by Alan Musselman, planning consultant, as now conforming to commission stipulation with the understanding that all common open space will be deeded to the Glade Towne Homeowners Association and one other condition. This second condition is that lots 13, 14 and 15 shall have “no below grade living space” as it was noted that the site had a “high water table and the soils were not conducive” to such living space.
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to have the B&O Railroad station on South Market Street appraised as the first step toward the city’s eventually acquiring the structure for use as a community information center. The board’s action followed an impassioned plea from NAACP Vice President Lord Nickens representing friends for Neighborhood Progress that “some definite decision be made tonight.” He outlined the purpose for the city to help acquire the building stressing the need to provide a center for the children and the community of the South Market-All Saints Street areas.
25 Years Ago
July 27, 1998
A Frederick couple celebrated their nuptials at Ceresville Mansion on Sunday. But this couple’s wedding was held that day not just because the hall was open, but also to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Benita Gold and Arnold Slater, the bride and groom, are both disabled and look at the ADA as a reprieve from discrimination for the disabled community. “The ADA united the nation with people with disabilities, so it was a great day for two people that are disabled to be united as well,” said Mrs. Slater. The ADA was signed into law on July 26, 1990, by President George Bush.
It began in 1931 as Detrick Field, a training ground for the 104th Aero Squadron of the Maryland National Guard. Today, Fort Detrick is the largest employer in Frederick County and only Camp David garners more national attention. Fort Detrick’s history is an integral part of Frederick County history. And nobody knows more about the fort’s history than Norm Covert, Fort Detrick’s post historian and author of “Cutting Edge: A History of Fort Detrick, Maryland.”
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
