100 Years Ago
July 28, 1923
Karl Jacobson received a telegram Friday morning from Mrs. Jacobson, who with her mother and children, Ruth, Nathan and Julius, are spending several weeks at Atlantic City, that their baby son, Julius, won first prize in the annual baby contest held there Tuesday, for being the most perfect baby. Julius is six months old, weight 27 pounds and unusually bright and interesting. Mr. and Mrs. Jacobson are much elated over the fact that the honor was placed on a Frederick baby, as there were about 200 babies from all parts of the country entered in the contest.
The Junior Fire Company baseball team triumphed over the Independent Hose Company nine in a game played at Cadet Field, Friday evening, the final score being 7 to 4 in favor of the Juniors.
One of the most distinguished Fredericktonians and yet of whom comparatively little is ever heard is John Hanson, who was born in 1715 and died in 1783. While Hanson was a native of Charles county he spent a number of years in Frederick. To John Hanson is accorded the distinction of being in reality the first president of the United States although at that time the colonies were not joined as states. Hanson was elected president of the continental congress on November 5, 1781, and held that office for the ensuing year. While he was neither the first nor the last president of that congress, Hanson was presiding at the ending of the Revolutionary War when Great Britain renounced her claims on the colonies. For this reason he is called the first president of the country.
50 Years Ago
July 28, 1973
The Metropolitan Sanitary Commission and its staff will be asked to explain contracts with two Walkersville developers at a public hearing before the Frederick County Commissioners, Commissioner Lawrence Dorsey said Friday. MSC contracts with Ernest Ausherman and James Cafritz exempt the two men from an estimated $600,000 in sewerage connection charges and reserve 70 percent of available sewerage service on the Monocacy-Tuscarora system for their exclusive use. “What we’re trying to accomplish is that the public will hear what we hear. Then they can judge whether our ruling is right or wrong,” Dorsey said.
Fort Detrick will have a new role in international affairs early next year when two new satellite antennas are completed. U.S. Army Stratcom-Conus officials revealed Friday that the antennas, which had been pictured in the News-Post Friday, would be the U.S. link for a new Washington-Moscow “Hot Line.” Prior to the announcement officials had refused to discuss the specific nature of the project which can be seen from the Opossumtown Pike. The new system will flash its signals, from Maryland, through a satellite to a point near Moscow.
25 Years Ago
July 28, 1998
In a rush to save thousands in additional impact fees, developers filed for more than 300 new home building permits in June, three times the amount filed last June. Now, other types of building permits are caught in the log jam at the Frederick County permits office. The Frederick County Commissioners approved a 50 percent increase to the county’s impact fee, a charge assessed to new residential construction, starting July 1. That increase jacked up the price of a single family home permit by $1,000.
If the United States was attacked with biological weapons, there’s a good chance that animals, not people, would be the first victims. That’s because diseases that make the best biological weapons, like anthrax, Venezuelan equine encephalitis and bubonic plague, are zoonotic diseases. That is, they are transmissable between men and animal and they afflict both man and animals. That’s why veterinarians from USAMRIID at Fort Detrick gave a presentation about the characteristics of those diseases to more than 100 veterinarians at the 135th annual convention of the American Veterinary Medical Association in Baltimore.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
