100 Years Ago
July 29, 1923
100 Years Ago
July 29, 1923
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
July 29, 1973
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
25 Years Ago
July 29, 1998
Good Morning! "I think that people want peace so much that one of these ays government had better get out of their way and let them have it." — Dwight D. Eisenhower
Undercover officers working with Texas drug authorities arrested a 36-year-old Wolfsville man Tuesday who may be one of Frederick County's largest marijuana distributers, according to the county's narcotics task force. During a search of the man's home, police found weapons, $21,000 in cash, "a significant amount of marijuana" and a $10,000 hydroponic indoor growing system that produces a higher grade of marijuana, officials said.
Jeff Martinez is barely out of his teens, but he's reviving a summer tradition and teaching a new generation of kids to appreciate the old ways of doing things. On almost any afternoon the young peddler can be found pedaling his Good Humor popsicle tricycle around Baker Park.
The numbers sort of lose their meaning: a $250 million jackpot and odds of 80 million to 1. Some numbers, though, are a little easier to grasp: a 40-minute drive from Frederick to Bolivar, W.Va., to wait 60 minutes in line to spend a dollar a ticket on a Powerball lottery that's essentially impossible to win. The parking lot of the 7-Eleven in Bolivar was filled with license plates from several states. A fair number of those lined up were from Frederick County. Joe Cool of Emmitsburg — yes, that's his real name — said he was in the area anyway and decided to buy some tickets. "Even Joe Cool plays the lottery," Mr. Cool said. "I always play when the money's big." Maryland has its own multi-state lottery, called The Big Game, with odds of 52 million to 1 and five other states participating. Powerball has 20 states and D.C., with odds of 80 million to 1.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
