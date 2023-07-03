100 Years Ago
July 3, 1923
Emory L. Coblentz, this city, delivered an address before 838 members of the Busy Men’s Bible Class and the Young Men’s Bible Class at the Flag Day and patriotic services of St. Paul’s United Brethren church, Hagerstown, Sunday. He took for his theme, “Service to the Flag.” He urged belief in the ideals, laws and fundamentals of America, explaining that without those things good citizenship was impossible.
An explosion at the home of William Roberts, Hamilton avenue, shortly before 2 o’clock Monday night, caused considerable excitement in the neighborhood. An alarm of fire was sounded, but before the firemen arrived the flames were extinguished with buckets of water. Roberts had laid away a basket of fireworks in a room on the second floor. In some unknown manner the explosives became ignited and loud reports followed.
50 Years Ago
July 3, 1973
Good Morning! “By working faithfully eight hours a day, you may eventually get to be a boss and work twelve hours a day.” — Robert Frost
Mt. Airy’s building moratorium will continue until October or possibly longer until the Mt. Airy Town Council receives a water capacity report from the Maryland State Water Resources Department, Mt. Airy Mayor Lewis Dixon indicated at Monday night’s town meeting.
25 Years Ago
July 3, 1998
Jean Smith has been re-appointed to a five-year term on the Frederick County Board of education by Gov. Parris N. Glendening. Her agenda for the next term was simple. “I’ll do what I did for the last four years, which is working my tail off for the school system, just make things better for kids,” Ms. Smith said. Now serving as president, she was appointed to the position in September 1994 to fill out the term of A. Samuel Koski, who died.
For Luther Horine and Matt Poffenbarger it was just another day at the tubes. These fireworks technicians plan the creation of the colorful aerial shows. The oohs, aahs and applause signal that their efforts succeeded. It took nearly all day for the men to set up for the half-hour display in Walkersville Tuesday night, and that didn’t county the five-hour drive to Pennsylvania to pick up the boxes of shells.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a quarter-acre blaze Thursday in the back rubblefill area of the Frederick County landfill. Landfill employees arriving to work at 5:56 a.m. found trees, brush and stumps burning, said John Droneburg, the county’s public safety director.
(Editor’s Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago” summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
