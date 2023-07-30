100 Years Ago
July 30, 1923
The northern part of Frederick county was visited by a heavy downpour of rain, accompanied by a lurid lightning storm Sunday evening. The home of Jerome Gaver in the Catoctin mountains, near Ellerton, about three miles from Myersville, and the stable of Franklin N. Miller, Lewistown, were destroyed by fire, caused by lightning. The Gaver barn, which was a large bank barn, was struck at about 9:15 o'clock. It was instantly a sheet of flames. The neighbors formed a bucket brigade and fought the fire, but in vain.
Gold-seekers have been swarming over the hills overlooking the Potomac river and historic Harpers Ferry, W.Va., since the announcement that the precious metal had been found on a farm owned by David T. Harris, an Iowan, who recently purchased the hill tract. But the secret, if a gold mine exists, is locked in the breast of Harris, who refuses to talk. Every part of the hills, where the alleged rich deposit of gold is said to have been found, is being combed by prospectors, would-be prospectors and just plain folk who are hunting for the yellow metal.
50 Years Ago
July 30, 1973
The archives for this date is not available.
25 Years Ago
July 30, 1998
A robust stock market is making retirement rosy for Frederick city workers. Frederick's $42.5 million in retirement fund investments have earned, on average, 22.66 percent during the last three years. "That means our money has nearly doubled based on those returns," Jonathan Angel, city assistant finance director, said Wednesday. The market has been historic, Mr. Angel said.
Frederick's official airport noise abatement plan was recently distributed amid concern the measure can't be enforced. But even with the concern, city airport manager Charles Abell, who distributed the pamphlet at a recent airport commission meeting, is optimistic the plan will yield positive results. Some Tulip Hill and Monocacy Village residents have been pushing for a way to keep plans from flying too low over their homes.
Special Agent of the United States Secret Service Sean Gallagher offered a lesson on counterfeiting Wednesday during his lecture at the Frederick Rotary Club. Members attending the weekly meeting, many of whom are area merchants, were given a brief history of the Secret Service and advice on how to recognize counterfeit currency. In 1865, U.S. Secret Service was created to suppress counterfeiting, which Mr. Gallagher said made up 1/3 to 1/2 of all U.S. currency at the time. The establishment of the service was the last official act of Abraham Lincoln.
(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 20 years ago for April 16 through December 2003. The “20 Years Ago" summary will return Jan. 1, 2024.)
